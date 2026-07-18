“For My Dad”– Brexton Busch Drops Heart-Wrenching Tribute As Son’s Win Leaves Mom Samantha Emotional

There was a real possibility that we could’ve seen Kyle Busch and Brexton race together in NASCAR. This was the retirement plan Rowdy had in mind for a long time, but his tragic passing left a void, which was felt most by the Busch family. Yet, despite going through the toughest phase in life, Brexton turned towards racing, and he’s now making his father proud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a few months after Kyle Busch’s death, Brexton won his first race at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The win came in the restricted micro sprint class. Brexton navigated early chaos and climbed from 14th to victory lane.

But what caught everyone’s attention was his post-race celebration. Brexton mirrored Kyle’s post-race ritual, bowing with the checkered flag, and it was an emotional moment for the entire Busch family. His mother, Samantha, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first win since Kyle’s passing. There were a lot of emotions to say the very least. Beyond proud of him, not just for winning but all that he’s navigating at a young age. Beyond shattered, Kyle isn’t here to be a part of this, beyond grateful for all the support and amazing people we have around us,” Samantha shared on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Brexton also shared the snapshot of the iconic celebration, paying tribute to his father with the caption, “For my Dad.🏁”

Kyle Busch, despite his struggles at the Cup level, was really focused on nurturing and guiding Brexton through his early racing days. Brexton was celebrating his big win at Tulsa Shootout with his entire family in 2025, and Kyle was right there with him. This bond was so special that it even got Kyle racing on dirt tracks, and he made his Chili Bowl debut in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brexton has shown resilience and maturity way beyond his age. The first glimpse of this was seen at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he was standing right beside his mom, consoling her during the tribute. And a few days later, he was seen running laps at the very track in the Bandolero event. It was as if Brexton knew he had to step up for his family, and he’s doing it quite well.

As things stand, Brexton will rise through the ranks and prepare himself to race in NASCAR. Who knows, we could be seeing him driving the No. 8 car in the Cup Series, and that would be the perfect tribute for the 2-time champion, Kyle Busch.