Forced Into Silence, New Garage Rumor Has Justin Marks’ Bold Trackhouse Nearing Reality

Trackhouse Racing did not need to say much. One Instagram tease was enough to light up the NASCAR garage. The post hinted that PROJECT91 could finally be coming back, and almost immediately, fans and insiders started connecting dots around a former Formula 1 podium finisher.

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Justin Marks never confirmed a name. But the garage is already buzzing. It’s already started to move toward one driver and one race.

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That driver is Kevin Magnussen.

The rumor gained real traction after reports tied Magnussen to Trackhouse’s No. 91 Chevrolet for the rumored San Diego street race. Jordan Bianchi later speculated on SiriusXM’s Door Bumper Clear, calling Magnussen the leading target for the seat.

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Suddenly, PROJECT91 did not look like a thing of the past. It started looking like the next phase of Justin Marks’ bigger plan. And that is the part people around NASCAR are paying attention to now.

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Magnussen fits the Trackhouse mold almost perfectly. He owns a Formula 1 podium finish from the 2014 Australian Grand Prix. He spent years driving for Haas, an American-owned F1 team. More importantly, he has a reputation as an aggressive racer who adapts quickly in uncertain conditions. That matters because Trackhouse has always used PROJECT91 on tracks where unpredictability levels the field.

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That strategy already changed NASCAR once. Kimi Räikkönen opened the door in 2022 when he drove the No. 91 at Watkins Glen. Then Shane van Gisbergen blew the door off entirely in Chicago. SVG winning his NASCAR debut in 2023 was not supposed to happen.

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A Supercars champion stepping into a new stock car and beating full-time Cup drivers instantly changed how the global racing world saw NASCAR. Justin Marks saw that vision before anyone else.

When NASCAR introduced the Next Gen car in 2022, Marks realized international drivers suddenly had a better chance to compete. The car now used sequential gearboxes, independent rear suspension, and underbody aero concepts familiar to drivers outside America. PROJECT91 was made around that opening.

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Marks made it into a fully separate program inside Trackhouse Racing. The goal was simple: give elite international racers top-tier NASCAR equipment without throwing them into a learning disaster. That is why Räikkönen looked competitive immediately. It is also why SVG turned one street race into a full-time Cup career. Now the garage believes Marks is getting ready to run the play again.

Before Trackhouse Racing can go for another global moment, though, the team is sharpening its main operation at Charlotte.

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The PROJECT91 rumors matter because they connect directly to what Trackhouse is becoming in 2026. This is no longer a small NASCAR startup trying to survive. Marks is building something much wider. This season already proved that.

Connor Zilisch replaced Daniel Suárez in the No. 88 Chevrolet as part of Trackhouse’s youth reset. Shane van Gisbergen officially moved into a full-time Cup ride after his PROJECT91 breakthrough. Ross Chastain is the steady piece holding everything together while the younger side of the roster develops.

Marks called 2026 the next evolution of Trackhouse. The moves backed that up. At the same time, the organization keeps expanding outside NASCAR. Trackhouse is now deep into MotoGP with Aprilia. Marks has openly discussed future Indy 500 ambitions, too.

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He wants Trackhouse to work like a global motorsports entertainment company. That explains why PROJECT91 keeps returning. Each international star brings a new audience to NASCAR. Räikkönen pulled Formula 1 fans toward Watkins Glen. SVG brought Supercars fans to Chicago. Magnussen would do the same, especially at a street race designed to attract crossover attention.

Why Charlotte’s Double-Duty weekend fits the plan for Trackhouse Racing

This weekend, Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch are both running Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte through an alliance with JR Motorsports. It fits perfectly into how Justin Marks operates. NASCAR teams get almost no real testing anymore. So Saturday races become live practice sessions.

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Charlotte changes from day to night. Grip is gone. Tire wear is more. Air movement shifts through the corners. By running on Saturday, Chastain and Zilisch collect 300 extra miles of information before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

For Chastain, it is about refining details. He already knows how to win at Charlotte. He is studying track behavior and long-run balance. For Zilisch, it is different. The rookie still needs notebook data. Every lap helps him understand traffic, tire falloff, and pit-road timing at the Cup level.

Trackhouse also avoids building its own Xfinity infrastructure by partnering with JR Motorsports. That gives Marks’ elite equipment without pouring millions into another shop. It is efficient, aggressive, and modern. That has basically become the Trackhouse identity, which brings everything back to PROJECT91.

Justin Marks keeps pushing NASCAR outside its usual borders. Some ideas sounded unrealistic when he first mentioned them. Then SVG won Chicago. Suddenly, the impossible started looking normal.