A 109-year relationship with America’s military and a 78-year legacy in NASCAR. Few things bring Ford’s American identity into focus quite like the intersection of the two. On Nov. 11 at Daytona, the two legacies came together for the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, an event that allowed Ford to celebrate the people behind the country’s strength. Ford CEO Jim Farley had a message that went beyond the racing and NASCAR itself.

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“We’re a family company; we’re America’s car company; the strength of our country is our economy and our people, but especially our military families,” stated Farley while delivering the bold statement on behalf of the automaker. “To celebrate them is absolutely the right thing to do for Ford and for our country. We’re so proud of all those that have served.”

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Ford’s Veterans Day Classic brought together its finest fleet of NASCAR and race-car drivers from different disciplines to race in honor of the country’s military and armed forces. The idea was simple: six teams would compete, with each team representing one of the six branches of the US Armed Forces: US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Air Force, US Space Force, and US Coast Guard. Each team had two drivers and a specially designed military-inspired Ford Mustang livery.

The first-of-its-kind standalone exhibition race raised funds for charitable organizations that support military communities. Half of the ticket proceeds went to Blue Star Families, an organization that supports military families. All the donations went to Ford’s Proud to Honor fund, which contributes to six military and veteran-support organisations. Ford also gave away 1,000 complimentary tickets to veterans’ families.

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The race delivered a 30-minute high-octane spectacle and featured a 15-minute high-stakes qualifying session. While Austin Cindric, representing the Air Force team, took pole and dominated the race, the Marine Corps team’s Robert Noaker made sure he gave the pole sitter a run for his money. Austin Cindric won the race, as the battle between him and Noaker entertained the crowd to the very last lap.

Not only did the race deliver on-track entertainment, but it was also followed by performances from notable artists like the Zac Brown Band, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, Country music performers Russell Dickerson and Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders.

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Ford’s driver lineup included NASCAR racers Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, Layne Riggs, Joey Logano, Frankie Muniz, and Ty Majeski. Other participants were Joey Hand, Robert Noaker, Ben Hobson, and former F1 driver Logan Sargeant. While the 12 drivers all got behind the wheel for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, Ford CEO Jim Farley had a rather exciting new ride that stood out from the rest of the fleet: The new 2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC road car, which will also make its NASCAR Cup Series debut next year.

Farley got behind the wheel of the new road car for warm-up laps and pulled away as the field went racing. But its running at Daytona also marked an important new update in Ford’s 2027 NASCAR chapter, as the manufacturer launched its Cup Series variant at the exhibition event on Nov. 11.

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The Cup Series variant will draw inspiration from the new Dark Horse SC’s design and body, as Ford introduces a new aggressive-looking nose to improve aerodynamics and downforce. Other additions and improvements include new headlight surrounds, lower grille openings with smoother contours, lower bumper corners, and front fenders with pronounced creases that have been smoothed out. The road car design boasts a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, producing up to 795 horsepower.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano, who was also racing at the event, highlighted how the car has sharper areas and expressed his eagerness to get behind the wheel of the new car in 2027 at the announcement event earlier this year.

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Following the honorary event, Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith also drove Ford’s new NASCAR challenger at Charlotte on Nov. 13 as part of a tire test for 2027.

“It’s so fast that on my first run, the blue oval decal on the front hood blew off. That’s no lie,” said the driver after running a 630-lap test.

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Smith added, “I feel the SC is going to help us be more competitive on the intermediate tracks because we had more grip and I was able to get into the corners better than I could with our current car.”

So far, the road car and the NASCAR car have both had their first runs on real tarmac, and the manufacturers and partner teams believe the new challenger has found new areas of improvement and could potentially come out as a title contender.

Ford Racing’s Global Director Mark Rushbrook said, “We believe this car will put us in a position to win a lot of races and championships in the years ahead.”

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Farley’s appearance at Daytona also reflected a longstanding relationship between Ford and the US military. From contributing to America’s wartime manufacturing effort during World War II to supporting veterans through employment and community initiatives, the automaker has maintained ties with the country’s armed forces for generations.

Although Ford has joined multiple driver and team tributes and has supported NASCAR initiatives honoring the US military and forces, the Veterans Day Classic was its first-ever standalone motorsports event dedicated to celebrating all six branches of the US Armed Forces.

Before this race, Ford has worked on initiatives such as the Proud to Honor benefit concert in Nashville in 2025, the USS Midway San Diego gathering in 2026, and has supported veterans through employment programmes, military-family partnerships and charitable initiatives.

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While the manufacturer made a strong statement not just by delivering a bold message to America as a reminder of its association with veterans, it made an equally promising statement on track, as Ford’s new road car gave audience a glimpse of how close the NASCAR variant could also get to the original car.