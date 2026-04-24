Ford Debuts New Electric Dragster Car Days After NASCAR’s Controversial EV Comments

It has only been a few days since NASCAR’s executive vice president sparked controversy by speaking about the possible integration of EVs in the sport’s near future. However, as that sea seemed to be calming down, the NHRA has come out with yet another announcement, causing a massive debate amongst the fans once again. While this announcement does not mean that combustion engines will disappear from the sport any time soon, it does get racing closer to electric alternatives.

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Ford’s controversial NHRA announcement

Earlier this week, the OEM dropped a massive announcement, revealing the latest version of their Mustang. They called it the Ford Racing Mustang Cobra Jet 2200. Everything about the car seemed to be very Ford-like, including the iconic body style; however, with one important difference: the complete absence of a combustion engine.

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The model will be seen at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte in the coming days. It seems as if Ford has designed this car to set new all-electric records. As per sources, the car has a brutal acceleration force. An early 6.87-second run was run at over 221 mph. Compared to the previously held record of 202.85 mph, the difference is massive.

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This isn’t the first time Ford has come up with an immensely powerful EV. Back in 2020, they launched the Mustang Cobra Jet with 1,400 horsepower, and then the Super Cobra Jet 1800.

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This launch, although it has received some backlash from the fans, does make sense for drag racing. Considering the massive torque that EVs can deliver, they might as well defeat the old-school ICE-powered cars. However, when a similar plan was discussed for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, it didn’t sit well with the fans at all.

Executive vice president John Probst recently discussed his vision for future racing, claiming that the NOAPS could run an EV hybrid.

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“If you look at the brand identity of those three, the O’Reilly Series struggles a little bit just from the car perspective and you see it a lot because we refer to it often as whoever the entitlement sponsor is,” said Probst.

He further said that the move to put electric vehicles into NASCAR’s second-tier series is part of a broader, long-term strategy that extends into the 2030s. As part of the sport’s ongoing technological evolution, there are also plans to potentially test hydrogen-powered combustion engines within the next five years.

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However, the response from fans was far from positive. The audience does not wish to see pit crews being replaced with charging stations as the track goes quiet. In fact, even Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his distaste, saying:

“I think making a switch to anything unlike we have would be a massive, massive mistake. Any kind of change like that, as dramatic as that would be, would destroy the series. I would not be interested in that. I don’t think JR Motorsports would be interested in that.”

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And maybe NASCAR’s O’Reilly Series should not really try to afford that vision right now. The CW-broadcast series has been one of the few bright spots in an era of dwindling viewership. And its popularity is because of two simple things: the quality of the racing and the car itself, both of which fans actually enjoy.

But for Ford, this seems to be a new direction the OEM is headed towards.

It might not be all that quiet

One of the most fascinating elements of the Cobra Jet 2200 is the clutch, rooted in an older era. In most modern electric cars, there are direct drives; however, in this vehicle, the designers have combined the best elements of drag racing and electric technology.

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The clutch is very important because it allows for torque delivery during acceleration, inertia control of the motor at startup, and improved grip and tire stabilization. It slips only slightly to lock in place as it shifts into direct drive, where maximum efficiency can be achieved.

And even as it uses electricity as its primary source of energy, the Cobra Jet 2200 makes use of a multi-speed transmission system, which is crucial in drag racing since not only the amount but also how power is delivered is important.

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But maybe the most notable thing about it is the difference in sensory experience. Where once there was the roar of the engine before a start, now there is only silence for a moment, followed by a high-pitched electric whine, the sound of the tires scraping the surface, and the feel of power surging through the vehicle.