Ford’s motorsport operation is expanding at a pace that now stretches from NASCAR and Formula 1 to endurance racing, rallying and off-road competition. With 41 series across six continents on its schedule, the Blue Oval is changing who runs the business ahead of 2027, bringing in a former Porsche and Multimatic executive while giving its long-serving racing chief a more focused brief.

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As highlighted in a post on X shared by John Newby, Pascal Zurlinden will become Ford Racing’s global director on January 1, 2027, taking responsibility for the wider business, including global competition, production performance vehicles, customer racing and experiences.

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Mark Rushbrook, who has led Ford’s racing operation through much of its recent expansion, is not leaving. Instead, he will concentrate on global competition, with Rushbrook and Ford Racing general manager Will Ford reporting to Zurlinden.

The appointment gives Ford an executive with experience across several major motorsport organizations. Zurlinden has held senior roles at Audi Sport and Porsche Motorsport, and most recently worked at Multimatic. His latest role put him close to Ford’s racing program: Multimatic has been a key partner in the Mustang GT3 effort, which secured a class victory at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

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He therefore arrives with knowledge of both the manufacturer’s competitive ambitions and the engineering operation that helps deliver them.

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Ford says the reshuffle reflects a change in the scale of Ford Racing itself. The company has brought its road-car performance and racing activities together under one banner, linking competition programs with vehicles such as the Mustang GTD, Mustang Dark Horse SC and Raptor family.

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Zurlinden will oversee that broader operation, including customer racing and opportunities beyond the track, while Rushbrook focuses on getting Ford’s expanding collection of race cars onto the podium.

That competition portfolio is becoming unusually wide. Ford has returned to Formula 1 through its technical partnership with Red Bull Ford Powertrains, and is preparing a factory Hypercar program for the 2027 World Endurance Championship.

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The latter will take the Blue Oval back into the top class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the stated ambition of fighting for overall victory. Ford is also building toward a factory return to the World Rally Championship.

NASCAR remains a major part of that push. Ford’s new Mustang Dark Horse SC will replace the current Mustang body in the Cup Series from 2027, with its first race scheduled for the Daytona 500.

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The car has already completed its first publicized track test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Zane Smith ran 630 laps during a two-day Goodyear tire test. Smith reported more grip and improved corner entry compared with the current car, although those are early driver impressions rather than proof of a competitive advantage.

The Mustang program extends well beyond stock cars. Ford’s GT3 and GT4 efforts compete across major sports-car championships, including IMSA and the WEC, while the Mustang also races in series such as Supercars and DTM. The company has developed a customer-racing ladder that includes GT3, GT4 and one-make categories, giving private teams and drivers routes into Ford competition.

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Away from circuits, the Raptor and Bronco programs feature in Baja, Dakar and rally-raid competition.

The 41-series figure captures the scale of that commitment, but it also explains why Ford is separating the business leadership from the competition leadership. Managing road-going performance products, customer experiences and licensing requires a different focus from coordinating factory racing efforts across continents.

Ford chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra described Zurlinden as bringing the technical depth and international experience needed to lead the wider operation, while crediting Rushbrook with building the foundation now being expanded.

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The timing is notable as other manufacturers reassess their motorsport spending, with reports of major cuts at Stellantis contrasting with Ford’s growing schedule. But Ford’s announcement is not simply a change of names at the top.

From the 2027 NASCAR Mustang and Le Mans Hypercar to Formula 1 and the planned WRC return, the company is preparing for a crowded competitive calendar. Zurlinden will oversee the business behind that expansion; Rushbrook will be tasked with making sure its cars deliver on track.