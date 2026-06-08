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Ford’s NASCAR Program Takes a Major Hit as High Profile Leadership Exit Prompts Concerning Admission From OEM Director

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Vikrant Damke

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Jun 8, 2026 | 4:24 PM EDT

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Ford’s NASCAR Program Takes a Major Hit as High Profile Leadership Exit Prompts Concerning Admission From OEM Director

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Vikrant Damke

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Jun 8, 2026 | 4:24 PM EDT

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Last week, Ford released a statement regarding their future in NASCAR, yet within the statement was a revelation that cannot go unnoticed. Mark Rushbrook, Global Director at Ford Racing, said that finding a replacement for one longtime executive, Pat Di Marco, will not be an easy feat. It was quite meaningful coming from a manufacturer that has been active in the sport for many years.

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When people talk about manufacturers in NASCAR, the conversation generally revolves around engines, cars, drivers, and championships. Not too often do we hear about the person behind the scenes, connecting all those, which makes Di Marco’s departure quite significant. For several years, he had played a vital role in establishing and maintaining communication lines between NASCAR, Ford, and their racing teams.

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“It’s going to be a massive undertaking to find somebody to replace Pat because he’s been the bedrock and the foundation we’ve leaned on, so it’s a big hole to fill. It’s a very important job because we’re committed to NASCAR.  We want to be in NASCAR forever and win races and championships, and we need somebody in the job that can carry it forward,” Rushbrook said, via Ford Racing.

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Vikrant Damke

1,607 Articles

Vikrant Damke is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports, covering the Cup Series Sundays desk with a unique blend of engineering fluency and storytelling depth. He has carved out a niche decoding the data behind the Next Gen car and leading discussions on horsepower parity. Vikrant’s reporting also captures NASCAR’s generational pulse, from the karting successes of Brexton Busch to Keelan Harvick’s rapid rise, illustrating how legacy and innovation collide on race days. With his published work reaching a readership of over 1.5 million, Vikrant’s insights have been recognized and shared by fans and top NASCAR personalities alike. His journalistic approach combines technical knowledge with a keen narrative sense, delivering compelling coverage of on-track and off-track events that resonate across the racing community.

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Shreya Singh

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