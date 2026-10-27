Talladega Superspeedway demands more than a fast car. One wrong move in the draft can undo hours of work, and even the strongest driver can lose control of a race in seconds. Winning once on the 2.66-mile Alabama oval is difficult enough. Doing it twice in consecutive days, across two NASCAR national series, is a feat few drivers have managed.

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Sammy Smith pulled it off, winning Friday’s Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports before returning Saturday to put JR Motorsports in Victory Lane in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The back-to-back triumphs caught Joey Logano’s attention, with the three-time Cup Series champion struggling to put the achievement into perspective.

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“He’s probably one of the first ones to ever finish both those races. Forget winning them! But yeah, what a spectacular week,” Logano said on the Speed with Harvick and Buxton podcast. “To be able to click one win off what that does for you, you know, in the Truck Series and then back it up the next day and break that shell. There’s got to be something to do with confidence there, right? In your mind, it’s like, ‘Okay, I still got it. I still can do it.’”

The Truck Series victory came in the Love’s RV Stop 225, where Smith drove the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He made his decisive charge in overtime, passing Kaden Honeycutt on the final lap before holding off the field to secure his first career Truck Series win in just his 11th start. Tyler Ankrum finished second, while Honeycutt came home fifth.

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The victory was particularly timely. Smith had announced earlier that Friday that he would join TRICON Garage for a full-time Truck Series campaign in 2027. He now had his first win in the division to go with that news, but another race awaited him less than 24 hours later.

Saturday brought a different kind of challenge. Back in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Smith entered The Progress Group 250 looking to end a 53-race winless streak in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. His teammate Carson Kvapil appeared to have the race under control, leading 67 of the 94 laps, including 31 of the final 32.

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Smith, meanwhile, had spent much of the afternoon waiting for his opportunity. He led just one lap, but it was the one that counted. On the final circuit, he surged past Kvapil and held on to win by 0.084 seconds, turning a difficult season into a memorable weekend for the Dale Jr.-owned team.

The result placed Smith in a select group of drivers to win multiple NASCAR national-series races at Talladega in the same weekend. Ernie Irvan first accomplished the feat in 1992, followed by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1993 and Mark Martin in 1997. Dale Jr. was the most recent driver to do it before Smith, sweeping Talladega’s Busch Series and Cup Series races in April 2003.

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Smith also became the first non-Cup Series driver since Greg Biffle in 2001 to sweep Truck and O’Reilly Series races at the same track. Biffle achieved that double at Phoenix, winning the Truck and Busch Series events.

What makes Smith’s achievement especially striking is the nature of superspeedway racing. At Talladega, a driver can have the fastest car in the field and still depend on others to make progress. Drafting partners, lane changes and split-second decisions can decide whether a driver reaches the front or gets trapped behind a line of cars.

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Logano has spent years navigating those same conditions, and his assessment focused on Smith’s ability to make the right decisions when the race was on the line.

“So much of speedway racing is a mental game,” Logano said. “It’s a chess match. We say it all the time, a high-speed chess match. It’s like the buzzword everyone likes to say, but it’s so true. To make the big moves, you’ve got to have some confidence in yourself that you can pull it off, that you actually know what you’re doing. That stuff’s key.

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“And yeah, he seemed like he had that. He made the right moves at the right time. He made it to where everyone had to push him. He didn’t leave the door open for someone to slip by him or do different things. He made the right moves, put himself in the right spot, and he got rewarded for it. So, he did a good job.”

Smith’s victories also arrived at a consequential point in both championship battles. In the Truck Series, Honeycutt’s fifth-place finish extended his lead over Layne Riggs to 43 points with two races remaining. The margin leaves Riggs needing a strong finish at Martinsville and the season finale to mount a serious challenge.

The O’Reilly Series picture is tighter. Jesse Love finished third at Talladega to retain the points lead, but Justin Allgaier’s fourth-place result cut the gap to 19 points. Martinsville comes next, followed by Homestead-Miami Speedway, leaving little room for mistakes.

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For Smith, the immediate reward was two trophies from one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks. For JR Motorsports, the Saturday victory ended a lengthy drought and delivered another milestone for Dale Jr.’s organization.

Logano’s reaction captured what the results alone could not: winning once at Talladega is an achievement, but returning the next day and doing it again requires another level of execution. Smith managed both, leaving Alabama with a rare place in NASCAR history and momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.