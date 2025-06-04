Former Champion Warns Carson Hocevar of Rick Hendrick’s Power in NASCAR

“We’re here to win races, not be a boy band,” Carson Hocevar made it clear in Atlanta. And wow, has he lived up to that motto over the entire season! The sophomore Cup Series driver has made more enemies than friends, from banging his way through traffic to throwing blocks like an experienced vet, but he doesn’t seem to care.

His driving? Fast. His attitude? Unbothered. But today, people outside of the racetrack are taking notice of that very swagger. Some drivers and spectators respect his perseverance, but others, particularly those in the top five, are becoming weary of the mayhem. Following yet another contentious incident at Nashville, Kevin Harvick added a warning. It has nothing to do with ability or quickness. Politics was at issue. And when a legend speaks, the garage listens. Even if Hocevar doesn’t.

Kevin Harvick warns Carson Hocevar: Aggression may backfire

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Carson Hocevar has drawn attention with his aggressive driving style. NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick warns that such techniques could have political ramifications inside the sport’s close-knit community, despite his admirable speed and tenacity. “He’s got the speed to be able to back up what he does on the racetrack,” Harvick noted.

“Until it’s continuously with the guys that race in the top five, that’s when it’ll become more difficult. When you start wrecking Denny Hamlin and um some of those guys up in the front for the lead,” Harvick warned Carson Hocevar. Harvick compares Ross Chastain’s experiences with his warning. “Ross Chastain, we saw everything that happened with Hendrick, and it slowed him down for a while, in my opinion,” Harvick recalled.

Chastain had several run-ins with Hendrick Motorsports drivers, most notably Kyle Larson, as a result of his aggressive tactics. After an accident at Darlington Raceway in May 2023, Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, famously vented his fury. “I don’t care. I’ve told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back. If you don’t do it, they’ll run all over you.” Hendrick called Chastain directly to address his on-track actions, since the situation had risen to that level. Later, Chastain acknowledged that the discussion was a game-changer that made him reevaluate his strategy. Carson Hocevar may wind up like Ross Chastain if he doesn’t change his ways and gets involved with Rick Hendrick’s drivers in the future.

In 2025 alone, Carson Hocevar has recently tangled with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Nashville, spun Ty Gibbs on the pit road, and ruffled the feathers of Kyle Busch with his aggressive driving style at Atlanta. As Kevin Harvick pointed out, “You’re going to get wrecked when you get around some of those guys, or they’re just going to squeeze you into the fence or put you in a bad position or block you in the pits, so those scenarios will ultimately hurt him.” Carson Hocevar needs to mellow down and fast!

The lesson is obvious to Hocevar. Navigating NASCAR’s complex political environment is just as important as having skill and speed. Will he modify his strategy as he leaves his mark to guarantee sustained success?

Denny Hamlin predicts retaliation against Carson Hocevar

There are no signs of the ramifications of Carson Hocevar’s most recent on-track incident abating. Hocevar struck Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Lap 106 of the 2025 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, causing the No. 47 Chevrolet to crash into the wall. It severely hurt Stenhouse’s chances of making the playoffs and was his first DNF of the year.

Even while the wreck was terrible in and of itself, the genuine drama started with the reaction. Denny Hamlin didn’t mince words while discussing what’s to come on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “Ricky Stenhouse will absolutely wreck Carson Hocevar sometime in the near future,” he said. “That’s just a fact. I would put this week’s salary on it.”

Stenhouse has a long memory of wrongdoing and is accustomed to receiving retribution, Hamlin underlined. The two-time champion of the Xfinity Series has a fierce reputation and doesn’t tolerate mishaps. Hamlin even cautioned, like Harvick, that Hocevar is underestimating the long-term effects of creating enemies in this sport.

Although Stenhouse hasn’t made many public remarks since Nashville, reports of his crew confronting Hocevar after the race have fueled rumors that retaliation is on the horizon. Payback frequently occurs when you least expect it in NASCAR. Perhaps at a superspeedway, a short track, or even the pits. The Stenhouse Jr. case adds another name to the increasing list of possible revenge prospects for Carson Hocevar, who is already on tight ice with multiple drivers. Although his driving style has garnered him attention and results, the repercussions might go far beyond a single DNF if the sport’s veterans begin to turn against him.

With the playoffs nearing, the question isn’t if retaliation will come, it’s when.