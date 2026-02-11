Former Daytona 500 Champ Drops 9-Word Truth On Surviving NASCAR’s Super Bowl

While the Daytona 500 is not like the Super Bowl at all, it’s widely known as the “Super Bowl of NASCAR.” The race is the featured season-opener of the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the most-watched and highest-paying race of the year because it sells out and defines the legacies of the drivers. And as that long weekend is about to begin, a former Daytona champ dropped just nine words of truth on surviving the Super Bowl of NASCAR.

McDowell’s secret to surviving the Daytona 500

Michael McDowell once won the biggest race of NASCAR after 358 starts. He scored a stunning victory at the Daytona 500 and now, with Spire for the second year, he shared the secret of surviving the intense season-opener in just nine words.

“Getting yourself in position for the final pit stop,” said McDowell.

With as much experience as McDowell has, he knows how often the game changes. It’s necessary to adapt to the game if you want to win the game.

“It’s definitely changed…you have to evolve, you have to become a student of the sport,” said McDowell.

Throughout his career, he’s seen the different dominations of certain drivers and cars. Watching these teams is important, he said. Seeing the dominant teams put themselves in good positions time and time again is important. As a driver, you need to study these teams and learn from them.

With the game constantly changing, McDowell emphasized the importance of adapting. Consistency is key, but change is necessary.

“And then the game changes again, and you start over,” said McDowell.

McDowell has spent seven seasons with Front Row Motorsports before his recent change to Spire. The 41-year-old built up his experience and love for the game over his many years of competing.

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Daytona 500, Feb 14, 2021 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell 34 celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 15.02.2021 00:19:23, 15579769, NPStrans, Michael McDowell, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, Daytona 500, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 15579769

“I enjoy it. I enjoy the cat and mouse. I enjoy the chess. I enjoy the battle to try and figure out new creative ways to be better than everybody else. But it’s not straightforward race by any means,” said McDowell.

Now in his second year with Spire, the veteran driver is facing new pressure, but one from himself rather than from management. To him, all he has to do is his job on Sunday, and he’ll be in a good spot.

Daytona 500 breakdown

Thirty-six spots are guaranteed on the 41-car starting grid for the Daytona 500. A 37th, Jimmie Johnson, holds a non-negotiable spot from the Open Exemption Provisional rule.

However, there are still “open” entries vying for four spots. Chandler Smith, Justin Allgaier, J.J. Yeley, Anthony Alfredo, Casey Mears, Corey Heim, B.J. McLeod, and Corey LaJoie will battle for them.

Wednesday’s qualifying and Thursday’s 150-mile Duel races will determine which of those entries will sneak in.

This Daytona also marks the 68th Great American Race itself. In addition to the practice and qualifying will be the two 60-lap Duel races, with the lineup for both of those contests determined by the qualifying session.

Two additional practices will make up the Cup Series schedule before cars officially hit the track Sunday for the crown jewel.

The main race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Daytona International Speedway.