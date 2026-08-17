Former Driver Unmasks How Family Business Money Is Dictating Modern NASCAR Grid Spots

Getting to the top of the NASCAR ladder can be expensive, and not everyone who dreams of making it has the financial backing to do so. Among fans, there’s a general argument that there are better drivers in the dirt or regional Sprint Car Series who are being overlooked by those who use family money to buy their way into the sport. Former Cup Series driver Rick Mast recently shed light on how much things have changed since his time in NASCAR.

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Mast, on his X account, spoke about how there used to be genuine bidding wars among teams for the best talent in the 1980s and 1990s. And contrary to the complaints made by many in NASCAR today, drivers were paid very well, too.

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“The only thing I can say with certainty is that when I came through, there was almost NO buying your way in. In fact, there were quite a few bidding wars between teams trying to land a driver of choice. And yes, they paid us very well. Like everything else, times are changing,” Mast wrote on X.

This was a reply to a post from FloRacing general manager Michael Rigsby, who argued that while some drivers from wealthy families, such as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, have justified their place in NASCAR, there are many others who haven’t. Without naming names, he pointed to Dirt Racing stars Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton Jr. and David Gravel as drivers who are just as good, if not better.

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There are many drivers in the garage today who come from wealthy backgrounds or have NASCAR connections but have failed to make a mark. Ty Dillon, for instance, is Richard Childress’ grandson and, despite being 34, has yet to win a Cup Series race. 23XI Racing’s Riley Herbst comes from the family that owns Terrible Herbst, a gas-station company reportedly valued at around $800 million.

He has yet to make a significant mark in the Cup Series since debuting in 2023, with his time at the top set to end as two-time race winner Corey Heim replaces him in 2027.

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It’s a cycle that’s difficult to break, considering how expensive it is to climb the NASCAR ladder. Running in a junior development series can cost a driver anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000 a year, while reaching ARCA or the Truck Series can push that figure into seven figures. For working-class families or those from amateur racing backgrounds, covering these costs without corporate sponsorship is simply not feasible. And sponsors aren’t willing to bet on every talent.

Former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace feels it’s impossible to truly determine who deserves a spot on the grid and who doesn’t. And he doesn’t say that just for NASCAR, but at the Dirt Series level too.

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“You and I both know there are more dirt racers that have rides right now because of their parents’ success in business,” he wrote on X, responding to Rigsby’s tweet.

In 2025, Wallace and Mast spoke about how fans struggle to find “heroes” among modern Cup Series drivers. In the 1990s, figures like Dale Earnhardt were seen as working-class heroes who were relatable to much of the audience. Their latest comments, then, were essentially a doubling down on a belief they had already expressed.

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Of course, there are wealthier drivers who may have benefited from family money but have also proved their worth. William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson all have a case. Then there are those who have worked hard to earn the respect of NASCAR fans, like Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs, who, with two wins in 2026, is beating the “nepotism” allegations.

Money can open the door, but it cannot guarantee success in motorsport. Ask the son of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who literally bought Aston Martin to help his son Lance Stroll succeed in Formula 1. However, he’s barely clinging on to a seat on his own team.

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The debate will likely continue as long as talented drivers struggle to find funding, but the real test remains what a driver does once they get the opportunity. Sadly, it also means that some diamonds in the rough may miss out on a chance to shine altogether.