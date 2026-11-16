Brad Keselowski’s exit from RFK Racing was supposed to give him a fresh start. Instead, it has opened up a much bigger question about where the 2012 champion could end up and what his next team might be building. With Dodge preparing its return to the NASCAR Cup Series, Keselowski’s name has surfaced around Kaulig Racing. Former driver Jeremy Mayfield, however, believes there could be another organization involved in the picture.

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“The only thing that kind of wonder about is I’m still really confident that there’s going to be another bigger team that’s going to be spearheading this thing in the right direction.”

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And I’m not sure that—nothing against Kaulig Racing and nothing like that—but I’m just surprised that there’s not another big team that hasn’t already signed or is going to sign with them that’s been, you know, has the resources and the means of getting them up to speed as quick as they can, you know?”

Mayfield’s concern is understandable. Kaulig Racing has grown considerably since entering NASCAR in 2016, but becoming a manufacturer’s flagship Cup organization is a different challenge. The team has two Cup victories and established itself as a competitive presence. Yet its new responsibility goes beyond putting cars on the grid. It must help rebuild Dodge’s program after a 14-year absence.

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That is where Mayfield’s observations about its Truck Series performance become important. Kaulig fielded five Ram trucks in 2026, bringing experienced drivers into the program. However, the results did not match the scale of the manufacturer’s investment.

Justin Haley’s fourth-place finish at Bristol was Ram’s best result all season. The organization struggled to produce consistent front-running performances.

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“You know, you can’t just jump into Cup racing and do what they did this year in the trucks, you know what I mean? Because then that’s not going to look good on anybody.”

There is also a bigger technical question behind this transition. Dodge has already confirmed Kaulig as its anchor team for 2027. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will drive its two full-time entries. However, the manufacturer still needs to establish its engine and technical arrangements.

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Interestingly, Earnhardt Childress Racing (ECR) is expected to build Dodge’s engines while continuing its existing Chevrolet work. ECR supplies engines to Richard Childress Racing and other Chevrolet organizations.

That connection makes Mayfield’s mention of another Chevrolet team particularly interesting. A manufacturer switch does not automatically mean every existing technical relationship disappears.

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ECR’s involvement creates a connection between Dodge’s new Cup effort and an established Chevrolet engine operation. It does not confirm a larger team alliance, but it gives the possibility some context.

Keselowski also has a reason to be part of this conversation. He won his Cup championship with Dodge in 2012, driving for Team Penske. That was also the manufacturer’s last championship before leaving the series.

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His experience with the brand could make him a valuable addition to its return. However, Kaulig CEO Chris Rice said on November 6 that the team had not discussed a deal with Keselowski.

Keselowski’s own situation remains complicated. His disagreement with RFK Racing concerned his desire to continue driving while retaining a competition leadership role. The organization envisioned a different future for him.

Their separation became official on October 31, freeing him to pursue other opportunities. He has since confirmed interest in multiple Cup Series options.

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Mayfield expects more announcements, potentially involving Keselowski and another Chevrolet team. He also made clear that this remains his own assessment, not inside information.

“I just feel like there’s going to be something bigger coming about that’s going to involve Brad Keselowski and maybe another Chevrolet team. I don’t know. I’m just guessing.”

For Keselowski, the attraction may be bigger than simply finding another car. He wants to race and remain involved in building a competitive organization. Whether that takes him back to Dodge or into a Chevrolet-backed operation, the possibility of a wider alliance makes his next decision worth watching.