Jeff Dickerson expected Kasey Kahne to laugh him off. The Spire Motorsports co-owner approached him at August’s Knoxville Nationals with a pitch that sounded like a prank: a full NASCAR season, nine years after Kahne last ran one. Kahne admitted he didn’t think Dickerson was serious. By October, the deal was official, and the garage was still catching its breath. Few reacted louder than Kyle Larson.

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“But now that Kasey’s back, I actually would love to. It’d be fun to. Hopefully– I don’t know what Spire’s opportunities are, if they have an open seat, but yeah, I would definitely like to run probably one next year and be a teammate with him,” Kyle Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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The reigning Cup Series champion is reconsidering his Truck Series plans for 2027. Spire has announced that Kahne will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST full-time, but Larson’s interest hinges on a seat he isn’t sure exists. He had written off the division entirely, and the prospect of becoming Kahne’s teammate for a single race changed that.

Larson ranked the news above Brad Keselowski‘s split from RFK Racing.

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“Crazy. That was like the biggest news I think of the year. That was bigger news to me than Brad Keselowski and RFK split. I was not expecting Kasey Kahne to go full-time in anything racing, but especially back in NASCAR in the Truck Series,” Kyle Larson said.

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The surprise is easy to understand. Kahne, now 46, last ran a full NASCAR season in 2018, a campaign cut short by health problems, chiefly chronic dehydration in long races. He won 18 Cup races, including the 2012 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Brickyard 400, his most recent victory, and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

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In the Truck Series he has won five of his six starts. His opener is the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona on Feb. 19, and he has said the deal is a one-year commitment.

Fox Sports reported that Kahne didn’t like how his full-time career ended, and the comeback offers a chance to rewrite it. Spire, meanwhile, sees a story more than a mandate. Dickerson wanted to create something compelling, and expectations remain modest for a driver with 31 wins across NASCAR’s three national series.

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For Larson, the appeal is personal. Kahne belongs to the dirt-track lineage he grew up admiring.

“Yeah, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, really the dirt guys,” Larson said. “Kasey Kahne, guys who grew up racing with a similar background to me.”

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Larson’s Cup career overlapped with all three. He debuted full-time in 2014, Gordon retired after 2015 and Stewart after 2016. Kahne stayed in his orbit through sprint cars, where he earned his first career World of Outlaws win in May at Williams Grove and, as a team owner, has collected six championships.

The detour back to Trucks is notable because Larson had closed that chapter. He ran truck races last year and came away unimpressed.

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“I ran some truck races last year, and they’re fun, but they’re so slow. So I was like, okay, I’m done racing trucks,” Larson said.

Nothing is settled. Larson isn’t pitching a full-time move or confirming an entry, only a one-off, and he knows who to call.

“I think that’d be really cool. I’ll talk to Jeff Dickerson,” Larson said.

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Kahne’s own path won’t be simple. Denny Hamlin has warned that experience may carry less weight than many expect. Regular competitors know tire wear, truck balance and the setup changes each track demands, and Kahne must rebuild that knowledge after years away.

Spire’s track record of building competitive trucks should help the transition, but the learning curve is real for a driver chasing a championship.

The two also share a link through Hendrick Motorsports‘ No. 5 Chevrolet. Kahne drove it from 2012 through 2017, and Larson took it over in 2021. Despite years of crossing paths in sprint cars, they have never been NASCAR teammates.

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“Kasey’s just, he’s just fun, and he loves racing, as I said. And I’m not sure I’ve ever gotten to be a, I’ve been around him a lot, you know, but I’ve never gotten to be a teammate with him. We both came from the 5 car. So yeah, it’d be fun to be his teammate,” Larson said.

There is no word yet on who else will join Kahne at Spire in 2027. If a seat materializes, Daytona could host one of the most unlikely reunions of the season.