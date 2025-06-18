Former NASCAR Cup Star Detained by Mexican Police, Left Stranded at the Border

NASCAR’s trip to Mexico City is seen as a resounding success. A trip from Michigan International Speedway to the south of the border and then returning to Pocono, NASCAR handled it well. While there were flight delays from Charlotte to Mexico, which led to some rescheduling, nothing hampered racing. However, it seems like a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Matt Tifft, has found himself in trouble with the Mexican authorities.

Border holds have tripped up several well-known drivers. For instance, Kyle Busch once spent hours in a Mexican holding cell after unknowingly carrying a handgun in checked luggage, later admitting, “I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.” And this time around, it looks like Tifft is facing a similar treatment by the Mexican authorities.

Tifft’s Instagram story shows him telling a friend, “I’ve been detained by customs. I’m not kidding. They didn’t put me on the manifest… I’ve been here 30 minutes. Border control and police took me in.” In international travel, failing to appear on an airline or port manifest triggers immediate secondary inspection: officials must verify identity, travel purpose, and documentation before granting entry or re-entry. While Tifft has not released an official statement beyond his story, border-control protocols generally require resolution via airline or travel agent confirmation and possibly liaison with one’s embassy or consulate if identity or paperwork questions arise. Tifft’s detention likely stemmed from such a manifest discrepancy rather than allegations of wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No formal comment from Mexican authorities or U.S. Customs has appeared, but the usual procedure for someone held for manifest issues involves verification of ticketing records, passport validation, and ensuring no watch-list flags. Tifft’s note, “they’re working on it”, suggests cooperation with officials to correct the manifest or confirm his identity. After resolution, travelers are typically cleared to continue. However, delays can range from under an hour to several hours, depending on workload and the nature of the issue.

AD

via Getty BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 08: Matt Tifft, driver of the #2 Nexteer Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250at Michigan International Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

The good news is that Tifft has been active on social media and shared another major update on Mansfield Speedway’s revamp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reviving a racing landmark- Mansfield’s bold new era

Just days ago, Matt and Jordan Tifft officially broke ground at Mansfield Speedway, signaling the start of a multi-year revival project for the dormant half-mile oval on Crall Road. Purchased on June 1 for $2.25 million, the plan is more than refurbishing old tarmac. Tifft envisions a multi-use motorsports park combining grassroots dirt and pavement events with community gatherings like concerts and festivals. They’re working closely with General Manager Brad McCown to ensure the rebuilt facility will cater to a wide range of users, ranging from late-model racers and speedway enthusiasts to families seeking local entertainment.

Challenges are significant: large sections of grandstands and safer barriers have already been sold or dismantled, rendering the track a “blank canvas.” Despite that, optimism runs high. The goal is to restart racing activity, potentially as early as 2026, but the big question everyone has been asking is about the track surface, dirt or pavement. Sharing an update about the same, Matt Tifft, “We’re gonna keep this thing dirt for many years to come. The only I would switch this to a pavement track if there is a long term deal with somebody like NASCAR. We have the ability to do right now, to do asphalt racing inside of our racetrack, I think you’ll see pairing of unique places in the country where you have asphalt and dirt racing or a crazy night where we might have a little bit of both. To answer the question, big track dirt, track in the middle here, staying here, asphalt and concrete.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Support from NASCAR or CARS Tour could see Mansfield go full asphalt racing, but until then, WoO or High Limit Racing can partner with Tifft and bring racing back to Ohio’s iconic racetrack.