Former NASCAR Driver Revives Decommissioned Short Track After 15 Years

Once hailed as a Midwest motorsports gem, Mansfield Motor Speedway in Ohio has seen its fair share of highs and lows. Established in 1959 as a dirt track, it transitioned to asphalt in 1999, hosting notable events like the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2004 to 2008. However, financial challenges led to its closure in 2010. A brief revival in 2017 saw it return to dirt racing, but by 2019, the track had shuttered again, leaving behind memories and overgrown grounds.

Now, in a turn of events, a former NASCAR driver and Ohio native has acquired the facility with plans to breathe new life into it. The commitment to the project signifies not just a personal endeavor but a potential resurgence for a venue that once echoed with roaring engines and cheering fans.

Matt Tifft breathes new life into Mansfield Motor Speedway

Once a bustling hub for motorsports enthusiasts, Mansfield Motor Speedway in Ohio had fallen silent since its closure in 2019. Now, the new owner of the facility, former NASCAR driver and Ohio native Matt Tifft, is set to revive the 180-acre facility, aiming to restore its former glory and introduce new community-focused events.

Tifft, who began his racing career on short tracks before moving to NASCAR’s national series, sees this project as a full-circle moment. “It’s the history there, too. They put on successful races for many years. Before that, it was a popular local track for 40 or 50 years. The possibilities are endless there,” Tifft remarked, highlighting the track’s legacy.

His vision extends beyond NASCAR and grassroots racing. Tifft plans to transform the venue into a multi-purpose entertainment complex, hosting events like holiday light shows and car culture gatherings reminiscent of the “Fast and Furious” movies. Restoring the facility is no small feat. Tifft estimates that repairing the existing structures will run into millions of dollars.

He noted, “Just to repair the facility, it will cost over $2 million. The once-proud venue has fallen into serious disrepair. From crumbling infrastructure to weather-worn facilities, not a single area has been spared. As Tifft bluntly put it, “There’s nothing that has been unscathed.” Initially, the track will return to its dirt roots, with the possibility of repaving for asphalt races in the future, depending on securing the right partnerships.

The track, originally opened in 1959, has hosted various racing series, including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2004 to 2008. Its revival is not just about bringing back races, but also about revitalizing the local community. “We’re hoping to create something that not only people in Mansfield and Richland County are proud of, but something that brings people from Cleveland and Columbus and Cincinnati to the area,” Tifft said. With eyes set on a 2026 return, Tifft’s bold vision isn’t just about racing—it’s about reviving a local landmark.

By breathing life back into Mansfield, he’s aiming to create a hub for motorsports fans, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride in the community that once cheered from these very stands. While Matt Tifft breathes new life into Mansfield Motor Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is leading a parallel charge to rejuvenate grassroots racing, focusing his efforts on the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. It was a place that was the first stepping stone for his family legacy.

Dale Jr. champions grassroots racing revival with Hickory Speedway efforts

Known as the “Birthplace of NASCAR Stars,” Hickory has been instrumental in shaping the careers of legends like Ralph Earnhardt, Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. However, recent events, such as a regional race night drawing only four cars, have highlighted the track’s decline.

Recognizing the urgent need for revival, Earnhardt Jr. has partnered with FloSports to promote the 2025 Throwback Classic at Hickory. Scheduled for August 2, this event boasts a record-breaking purse exceeding $200,000, with the Late Model Stock feature winner earning $50,000 and every starter guaranteed at least $2,500.

Beyond financial incentives, Earnhardt Jr.’s commitment to grassroots racing is evident in his broader efforts. He played a pivotal role in reviving North Wilkesboro Speedway, helping secure $18 million in state funding and rallying community support to bring the track back to life. Additionally, through JR Motorsports, he has nurtured the careers of future NASCAR stars like Chase Elliott and William Byron.

Earnhardt Jr.’s dedication extends to preserving racing history and supporting local promoters. He regularly features grassroots racing stories on his podcast and YouTube channel, advocating for the sport’s heritage and future. As he continues to champion these causes, his efforts, along with Matt Tifft’s, serve as a beacon for the revival of short-track racing across the country.