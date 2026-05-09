Former NASCAR Star Shatters 29-Year Curse to Make Sprint Car History

One accomplishment managed to elude Kasey Kahne for almost thirty years. On August 22, 1997, just 17 years old, he made his World of Outlaws debut at Grays Harbor Raceway. He went on to have a prosperous NASCAR career and eventually rose to prominence as one of the most reputable team owners in sprint car racing. In fact, his team won six World of Outlaws titles. However, despite all of his achievements, Kahne had never personally won a World of Outlaws race. But this past weekend marked the emotional conclusion of that long-standing drought.

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Kasey Kahne finally conquers the World of Outlaws

“It’s crazy. I couldn’t believe this would happen this weekend. Two weeks ago, I was still building my own cars to get prepared to hopefully race them later this year. Nick Macri and their whole family. Man, this whole Macri Motorsports team. Joe Mooney, he’s exceptional on the wrenches. He worked at KKR (Kasey Kahne Racing), and he’s done so much more since then with Anthony. Bob, Doug, the whole team. This is a really good team.”

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Kasey Kahne’s emotional post-race response effectively conveyed the surreal nature of the occasion. Kahne has finally succeeded in the World of Outlaws after nearly thirty years of striving. The opportunity itself materialized out of the blue. During a Pennsylvania swing, Macri Motorsports called on Kasey Kahne to cover for Anthony Macri, who was hindered by an injury.

Interestingly, it was only their third race as a team on Friday night. Nevertheless, Kahne produced one of the most memorable wins of his racing career right away in spite of the brief preparation period. The former NASCAR star had to earn it the hard way too. He withstood pressure from David Gravel early in the race and eventually prevailed over Sheldon Haudenschild in a fierce late-race struggle.

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The crowd quickly realized the scope of what they had seen when the checkered flag finally waved. With the victory, Kasey Kahne became the third racer from Washington State to win a World of Outlaws Feature, after Travis Jacobsen and Jason Solwold, and the 156th driver overall. Additionally, it was Macri Motorsports’ tenth World of Outlaws victory but the first with a driver other than Anthony Macri.

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To be honest, it felt long overdue for Kahne. The dream has been pursued for 28 years. Twenty-eight years of heartbreak, frustration, and close calls. At the age of 46, Kasey Kahne accomplished the final goal on his racing bucket list. We wish the wins never stop for Kahne.

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Kahne’s NASCAR legacy stands tall

Kasey Kahne had already established a career that solidified his place among NASCAR’s modern stars even before this emotional sprint car breakthrough. Thanks to his fluid driving style and pure speed, Kahne—who was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers—became one of the most well-known figures in the sport during the 2000s and early 2010s.

In 2004, he rose to prominence alongside renowned automobile owner Ray Evernham. Kahne demonstrated right away that he belonged at the top level even as a rookie. During his rookie season, he finished second five times, coming agonizingly close to Victory Lane each time eventually winning the NASCAR Rookie of the Year.

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One season later, at Richmond Raceway, the breakthrough finally came. Kasey Kahne won his first NASCAR Cup Series after dominating the race from pole position, leading 242 of the 400 laps. After that, he developed into a reliable front-runner while working for Hendrick Motorsports, Red Bull Racing, and Evernham Motorsports.

Kahne’s 15-year NASCAR career included 18 Cup Series victories, 176 top-10 finishes, and 529 starts by the time he retired from full-time competition in 2018. Even retirement didn’t completely pull him away from stock car racing. Kahne unexpectedly returned in 2025 to make a one-time appearance with Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Rockingham Speedway. Unfortunately, that comeback ended in disappointment after he was collected in a crash.

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But now that this eagerly anticipated World of Outlaws victory has been achieved, Kahne has added yet another extraordinary chapter to an already outstanding motorsports legacy.