Former Short Track Champion Humbles Josh Berry at Thanksgiving Classic With a Dominant Lap

This is definitely not how Josh Berry imagined his Thanksgiving weekend would go. It was the perfect weekend for Berry, as he dominated the practice session with a blistering 15.440-second lap. Having previously won twice at the Southern National Motorsports Park in 2021 and in 2022, the 35-year-old was back to claim his third Thanksgiving Classic crown. However, in a twist of events, another short track champion is eyeing the same prize. With qualifying underway ahead of Sunday’s main race, Berry will now have to fight harder for the win.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. outduels the field with a commanding pole position

Speaking to Short Track Scene, Ronnie Bassett Jr. couldn’t help but step up to the occasion. He said, “We’ve got a really good race car. We’ve worked and worked on it all weekend and gotten better every time we hit the racetrack. As most people know, qualifying is not our strong suit, so this shows we have pretty good speed in our Bessemer Tire Chevrolet, so I’m looking forward to 250 big ones to play some strategy and see how it goes.”

The 29-year-old will head the field on Sunday afternoon as he brings a stacked late-model stock lineup to the green flag in the Thanksgiving Classic. His pole-winning lap, a 15.241 around the tight 0.4-mile track in Lucama, North Carolina, put him in prime position to chase a second Thanksgiving Classic victory, a full 12 years after his dramatic last-lap bump and run on Lee Pulliam in 2013.

Rightfully so, Ronnie Bassett Jr. is quite a short-track ace. The seasoned veteran’s resume dates back to Bandoleros and legend cars. Over the years he has racked up dozens of wins in UARA-STARS and other regional series, including major late-model stock victories at tracks like Hickory Motor Speedway and Southern National Motorsports Park.

After a stint in the high-tier stock car series, he returned to his roots, and in 2024, he secured his first win in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, a comeback that highlighted his resilience, racecraft, and deep experience on short tracks.

Matt Cox will roll off second beside him, with Josh Berry and Andrew Grady filling the second row in third and fourth, respectively, followed by Bobby McCarty starting just behind them. Pulliam, making his JR Motorsports debut, will start deep in the field in 20th, while Doug Barnes will take the green from the rear after failing to log a qualifying lap.

For now, though, Bassett owns the most valuable commodity, which is track position. But, despite topping the practice session, one can expect Josh Berry not to give up so easily.

The No.21 Wood Brothers Racing Cup driver made it clear he intends to contend, sharing his excitement ahead of the weekend.

“It’s fun. I’ve obviously had a busy year, and it’s the first opportunity I’ve had to race a Late Model Stock this year, obviously,” Berry said. “It’s always fun to come back here and race. I’ve won this race a couple times, had some success here, and it’s a fun one to come race.”

Berry’s Late Model roots run deep, stretching back more than a decade before his rise through the Xfinity Series and his 2024 move to replace Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. With a great resume in late-model racing backing him, Ronnie Bassett Jr. will definitely have to watch his rearview mirrors.

And yet, an even bigger wild card awaits in the wings at the Thanksgiving Classic. Keelan Harvick, Kevin Harvick’s fast-rising 13-year-old son who continues to turn heads with every start he makes.

Keelan Harvick reveals his race strategy

Keelan Harvick is back in the headlines as the young racer is said to make his Late Model Stock car debut at the famed Thanksgiving Classic on Sunday at Southern National Motorsports Park. Starting sixth in the field, Keelan is quietly beginning his own journey, treating this event as a major learning opportunity.

And he has set his expectations clear. He said, “I’ve only competed in a Legend Car at the Thanksgiving Classic, so I’m excited to come back in a Late Model Stock for the first time. My goal is to complete all the laps and learn as much as I can.”

Keelan heads into the classic with momentum after an impressive run at Florence Motor Speedway, where he fought through a mid-race incident to finish fifth in the South Carolina 400 as Carson Kvapil’s brother took the win. Starting on the front row and managing the chaos with composure, he showed both promise and maturity, especially for a driver still so early in his career.

Now making the jump from Legend Cars to the demands of a full 250-lap late model stock car, Keelan has kept his expectations grounded. More importantly, his appearance in the Thanksgiving Classic marks another important step in his development.

With multiple Pro Late Model wins already under his belt, and previous success at Southern National in a Legend Car, the younger Hardwick is steadily building a resume that suggests he’s well on his way to creating a racing identity uniquely his own.