For years, Ty Majeski was one of the names to beat at New Smyrna Speedway, but his effort to join Ed Howe’s record-breaking success at the venue fell short on Sunday. Carson Brown carried his championship-winning momentum to the prestigious event, and the field had no answer for his dominant No. 81 car. While there wasn’t much Ty Majeski could do about Carson Brown, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion faced the facts head-on as he reflected on his run at the Governor’s Cup event over the years.

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“Yeah, kind of par for the course for us the last couple of years here. We haven’t really showed a lot of good speed here like we have, you know, years past that,” Majeski reflected during a post-race interaction with Short Track Scene’s Matt Weaver. “So, I kind of knew we were going to be fine in the race. It was pretty evident that no one here really had anything for the 81 car.”

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“So, yeah, I thought we’d maximize our day. That was the best we were going to do today. That’s just the fact of the matter. So, solid run for our Menards racing team, I racing back on the hood. Yeah, happy to have another shot at a Governor’s Cup, just short today.”

Majeski started the prestigious standalone race from 11th position on the grid and charged his way up to a second-place finish. Despite his sensational drive from 11th to second, he had accepted that there was no overtaking Carson Brown who was in a league of his own throughout the race.

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A downbeat Majeski revealed that his charge was simply not enough to catch up to the race leader. The 2026 Governor’s Cup result hurts more for the NASCAR Truck Series Champion, who was hoping to equal Ed Howe’s result at the standalone race and saw his hopes shatter after nearly a decade of relentlessly pursuing his fourth win.

“The whole field is in kind of one little group, and you know the 81 just has such a deficit on everybody or such an advantage on everybody right now. I mean, it was three tenths, basically, whenever he wanted it. He would just kind of sit in ten car lengths up, and he would just pick up three tenths on one lap,” shared Majeski, who had a clear view of the race leader heading into the final laps at the New Smyrna Speedway.

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There is no doubt that Carson Brown owned every lap of the Governor’s Cup from start to finish. The driver led all 200 laps of the coveted race and won dominantly. Majeski said Brown could find extra pace whenever he wanted to pull away.

While Brown won his maiden Governor’s Cup, Ty Majeski was eyeing to equal Ed Howe’s record at the venue to become only the second driver to have four race wins in the event. The NASCAR Truck Series Champion has three consecutive Governor’s Cup wins to his name from 2015 to 2017; however, he has been in pursuit of his fourth win for nearly a decade now.

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While there is little to no evidence that he got close to his fourth win in previous years, his 2026 campaign was the closest he got to equaling Howe’s record, as he finished on the podium. The driver had to steadily navigate through the pack to climb from 11th to 2nd and also battled Spencer Davis to hold onto his runner-up position.

Majeski’s Governor’s Cup drought since 2017 has seen the competition evolve. Seven different drivers have emerged victorious at the prestigious race, with none securing more than one win from 2017 up to 2026. Majeski was the only driver in the last decade to win the race three consecutive times in 2015, 2016, and 2017, but no other driver has even won back-to-back.

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Weather has also played a role in his pursuit of a fourth win, as two editions were canceled in 2022 due to Hurricane Ian and in 2024 due to bad weather. The driver has never had favorable conditions to chase his fourth win at the prestigious event up until 2026.

Brown and Majeski raced for the same trophy but had different 2026 priorities. Brown competed in the ASA STARS National Tour, while Majeski competed as ThorSport Racing’s No. 88 driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The standalone race allows drivers to participate even if they did not compete in the Super Late Model Series; however, Majeski did compete in the ASA STARS National Tour but was not in contention for the title, as his priority was the Truck Series campaign.

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Brown came to New Smyrna Speedway already crowned the 2026 ASA STARS National Tour champion, the first title of his career in the series. Driving Anthony Campi Racing’s No. 81 Chevrolet, he set series records with six wins and 1,536 laps led. The year was a big step up from 2025, when he finished second in the points standings and skipped the Governor’s Cup.

“Yeah, it always feels good when you can wear the cowboy hat leaving this place,” said Brown. “It’s really special to win here and especially to dominate here in the spring, and then do the same thing this time of year. We just did everything we needed to do, executed the race really, really well, and we knew that when we qualified well, they were probably going to be in trouble. I feel like we struggled in qualifying all year, and when we qualified well, I was like, we might truly have something.”

“Knowing that we weren’t going to have to come through the field, we knew we could keep the fenders on it, we knew we could keep the tires on it, and just at that point, just manage what we have and maintain, and just kind of set our own pace, and just try and set sail to a certain extent. There were quite a bit there in the final stage of the race, and fired off pretty well every single time. I just can’t thank this whole Anthony Campi crew enough. They worked their butt off this whole year and just executed everything really well,” Brown explained.

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As for Majeski, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, his 2026 season came to a frustrating end despite finishing fourth in the standings. He went winless for the second time since becoming a full-time ThorSport Racing driver in 2022, even though he had promising pace to fight for points.

However, Majeski’s career has given him plenty to be happy about. He owns a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship win in 2024, an ASA STARS National Tour title in 2023, two Snowball Derby wins, five ASA Midwest Tour championships, and three Florida Governor’s Cup wins.

Majeski joins the list of veterans, including Wayne Anderson, Bobby Gill, Butch Miller, and Ed Howe, who have three or more wins at the coveted Governor’s Cup venue. Majeski’s next race is the Bigley Tune-Up at the Freedom Factory, followed by the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.