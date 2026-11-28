Ty Majeski says he has found something. Just not in a car he likes. The 2024 Truck Series champion walked out of Friday practice ahead of the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial with an edge over a field whose top 10 is separated by 0.189 seconds, and he did it without liking how his own ride felt.

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“Good start. The car’s solid, just a lot of potential left. Can’t get it off the ground, no matter what we’ve done all day,” Majeski said. “We’ve just got to show our sparks going into both corners tonight. We don’t seem to be touching it with the things that we’re doing to try and help it. I think I have an idea of what’s going on… But overall, fast Menards Ford Mustang. iRacing back on the hood this weekend, so I’m happy to have them on board. “

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Ty Majeski set the pace in Friday’s practice for the 11th Annual Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida.

“Good start, just a lot of potential left,” added Majeski in an interview with Short Track Scene after he got out of his car, signalling confidence despite expected setup changes he might have to make before the race.

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Putting a lap time of 14.554 on the board on lap 29 of practice, 0.059 seconds faster than second-placed Daniel Webster, Majeski’s ill-handling car seems to be working pretty well, despite what the ThorSport Racing driver needs from behind the wheel. With a fastest speed of 92.758mph, he also trumped Webster’s 92.383mph best speed.

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Majeski has made six career appearances in the event and won it once, in 2024 when he started in P3, took the lead on lap 13, and never looked back. With his history of crossing the checkered flag in P1 during the 2022 running of the event, only to be disqualified in post-race technical inspection, a repeat win would cement his status in the independent racing circuit, alongside his peers from NASCAR.

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His previous victory came at the Freedom Factory venue itself, as the race also briefly shifted its home from the Bradenton track, owned by none other than popular YouTuber and racecar driver Cleetus McFarland, to Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, Florida, between 2017 and 2022.

Past competitors include the likes of Carson Hocevar, Johnny Sauter, and Derek Kraus, having graced the race over the years. This year’s notable entries include Caden Kvapil, Brey Holmes, and track owner McFarland himself. Expecting to repeat his feat from two years ago, Majeski will be looking to bank $35,000, which he did two years ago ($30,000 for the race win).

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“Gosh, you know, the car was just great all weekend and all day yesterday. We didn’t really practice much today, made two or three runs, just to get a gauge of the track and stuff. So we just had to execute. It’s really hard to pass here,” said Majeski after his 2024 triumph.

The United Auto Racing Alliance (UARA) sanctions the event this year, which holds incredible pride for the local racing community, honoring Bill Bigley Sr., a former racer. It also serves as UARA’s season finale, offering one of the largest payouts for the winner in independent short-track racing.

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This year, a purse of $35,000 is on offer, with $30,000 for the winner of the race, $2.000 for whoever wins the pole, $2,000 for the driver whose paint scheme is voted the best by fans, and $1,000 for the ‘long haul’ winner, that is, the driver who travels the farthest to compete in the event. Opening ceremonies start at 6:30 pm ET, followed by the B-Mains, Sportsman, non-qualifiers, and the 128-lap feature events.