44-Yo Georgia Native Identified in Burglary Investigation at Late NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle’s Home

The investigation into the burglary at Greg Biffle’s Mooresville home has taken a major step forward, with Iredell County authorities naming a suspect in the January break-in. The burglary happened less than three weeks after Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children died in a plane crash on December 18, 2025. Now, investigators are also looking into a much larger financial investigation involving the Biffle family’s accounts.

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“Iredell County investigators identify 44-year-old Terrell Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia, as a suspect in the burglary of Greg Biffle’s home in Mooresville earlier this year,” WCNC journalist Hank Lee reported on X.

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Investigators found more than a break-in. The burglary took place overnight between January 7 and January 8 at the Biffle family’s home on Doolie Road in Mooresville, North Carolina. Investigators say a masked person forced entry and stayed inside the 13,000-square-foot home for several hours.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect moving through the property while avoiding security cameras and going straight to a home safe, which was later found broken into. Investigators say around $30,000 in cash was stolen, along with jewelry, a backpack, two Glock handguns, and NASCAR memorabilia.

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The investigation gained traction after authorities tracked a pickup truck seen near the home. A license plate reader linked the vehicle to an address in Denver, North Carolina, where investigators later served a search warrant. They also searched a nearby storage unit, seizing electronic storage devices, cell phones, and tablets as they worked to piece together the case.

That trail eventually led investigators to 44-year-old Terrell Williams, who has now been identified and charged in connection with the burglary. However, the investigation does not end there. Authorities are also looking into a wider financial scheme involving the Biffle family, with the burglary potentially being just one part of a much larger case.

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Search warrant records show that the Biffle family’s personal and business accounts were accessed within hours of the fatal plane crash. Investigators say email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords were changed, followed by fraudulent checks and electronic transfers. The suspected losses reportedly reached hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This has led investigators to look into people who may have had access to the family’s personal information. The U.S. Secret Service is also assisting the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office because the financial activity involved digital accounts across multiple states.

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For now, Williams has only been identified in connection with the burglary. Authorities have not publicly linked him to the wider financial investigation.

The case remains active as investigators work to determine who accessed the accounts, where the money went, and whether more people were involved.