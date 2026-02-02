FOX Analyst Gives Up on Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Career Despite Richard Childress’ Last Minute Gamble

Kyle Busch’s résumé is the kind most drivers can only dream of. Two Cup Series championships, a Nationwide title, and more combined NASCAR wins than anyone in history. For nearly two decades, he has been the gold standard of raw speed, adaptability, and race-winning instinct. Yet as the 2026 season begins, the conversation around Busch has shifted. Instead of asking how many races he’ll win, insiders are asking whether he’ll win at all. And now, one of NASCAR’s most trusted voices has delivered a reality check that few expected, even though RCR made a last-minute gamble to ensure Busch wins. And it’s something Busch fans won’t want to hear.

Bob Pockrass delivers his bluntest Kyle Busch prediction…yet

Bob Pockrass didn’t sugarcoat it. When asked whether Kyle Busch would finally break his winning drought in 2026, he offered the kind of honesty only Pockrass can. “I’ll say no this year. I was wrong last year. Maybe I’ll be wrong this year, but I don’t have as much faith this year as last year.”

It’s a hard pill for Busch Nation to swallow, but the numbers don’t lie. Kyle Busch’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season was statistically the toughest of his 21-year full-time career. For the second straight year, he failed to reach Victory Lane, extending a winless streak that dates back to June 2023. His 21st-place finish in the final standings marked his lowest ranking ever and another missed playoff appearance. Now, that’s something almost unthinkable for a driver of his stature!

Pockrass believes the issues run deeper than bad luck or race-day misfortune, even with RCR getting him a new crew chief for the 2026 season. “I think it’s almost a little bit of rebuilding and you know, we’ll see how close they are.” And he’s not wrong. 2026 brings a major reset and more of a testing time for Busch with the arrival of new crew chief Jim Pohlman.

However, Pohlman is hardly inexperienced in this domain. He dominated the Xfinity Series, guiding Justin Allgaier to the 2024 championship with JR Motorsports. Now, he returns to Richard Childress Racing for his first full-time Cup crew chief role. For RCR and Busch, the move is about leadership and chemistry, and getting Busch back to Victory Lane. Pohlman previously led RCR’s research and development efforts, giving him intimate knowledge of the organization’s technical base.

Whether this new pairing brings progress or prolongs the struggles remains the biggest question hanging over Busch’s 2026 campaign. But one thing is certain: the pressure (and the need for a breakthrough) has never been higher.

Is Kyle Busch’s future at RCR (and NASCAR) coming to an end?

When asked if there’s a real possibility Kyle Busch won’t be with Richard Childress Racing in 2027, Bob Pockrass didn’t hesitate. “I think so.” It was a short answer, but one that carried enormous weight. Especially for a two-time Cup champion now facing the most uncertain phase of his career.

Back in May 2025, RCR exercised its option to keep Busch under contract for 2026. On paper, that sounds like stability and commitment. But inside the garage, it felt less like a long-term vote of confidence and more like a one-year extension designed to buy time. Even Richard Childress presented it with what many interpreted as cautious optimism rather than firm assurance.

Because the truth is: nothing beyond 2026 is guaranteed.

If Busch’s performance doesn’t rebound, both parties may quietly start considering other options. For RCR, another disappointing season could force them to look toward younger or at least more upward-trending drivers. For Busch, the idea of running mid-pack indefinitely is almost unimaginable. His competitive DNA simply doesn’t allow for complacency or fading quietly into the field.

That’s what makes 2026 feel like a crossroads. It could be the start of a comeback story… or the beginning of a farewell tour no one expected this soon. And if it ends with Kyle Busch stepping away rather than settling, it would be a bittersweet conclusion to one of NASCAR’s most legendary careers.