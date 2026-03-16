FOX Analyst Warns Dire Fate for Chevy as Manufacturer Hits Rock Bottom With New Next-Gen Body

For a manufacturer that usually sets the tone in the NASCAR Cup Series, the early part of the 2026 season has delivered an uncomfortable reality check for Chevrolet. After another quiet outing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the best Chevy qualification was a 5th place (Kyle Larson), questions are beginning to surface about whether the bowtie camp has fallen behind its rivals. And now one FOX analyst is warning the Chevrolet teams, including the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports, that they could be facing a troubling stretch if things don’t turn around soon.

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Bob Pockrass did not sugarcoat things for the Chevrolet teams:

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“If you are a Chevy fan, are you worried after Las Vegas? Yes, I think you should be,” he said. “You did have three cars in the top ten, but they were all Hendrick cars…I saw some Chevy drivers arguing, Suarez and Chastain, former teammates. I think they were battling for, what, 17th or something like that. That’s not where you want your drivers to be arguing about for spots. Obviously, this race pretty much dominated by the Toyota drivers.”

Hendrick, Spire Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and Trackhouse Racing all look forward to Chevy’s updated Next-Gen body configuration. However, the struggles behind it are becoming a major talking point.

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Chevrolet had introduced an updated design for its Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 running on the NASCAR Next Gen car. The changes are subtle but important from an aerodynamic standpoint. Chevrolet modified several exterior elements, most notably adding a larger hood power dome, redesigning the front grille and splitter area, and reshaping the rocker panels along the sides of the car. However, none of these modifications has helped any of the Chevrolet teams grab a victory so far.

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This very well played into the hands of the rival manufacturers, who did not hesitate to capitalize on this misstep.

The early results seem to reflect an imbalance. Through the first five races of the 2026 Cup campaign, Toyota has largely dictated the pace. 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick opened the year with a stunning three-race winning streak, capturing the season opener before adding victories at Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas. That run immediately established Toyota as the benchmark manufacturer.

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Even when Toyota didn’t win, the competition still came from outside the Chevrolet camp. Ryan Blaney delivered a victory for Ford at Phoenix last week, and this weekend’s Las Vegas race saw another Toyota triumph as Denny Hamlin powered his way to the checkered flag.

With four of the first five races going Toyota’s way, Chevrolet has been left watching from the sidelines as the early-season victories pile up elsewhere.

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Toyota sits comfortably at the top with 255 points, followed by Ford with 179, while Chevrolet trails in third with 173. What makes the situation particularly striking is that Chevrolet still fields the largest number of cars in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, yet these results haven’t translated into wins just yet.

For a manufacturer that teams like Hendrick Motorsports usually rely on, the early numbers underline just how far the boat currently sits from the front of the competitive order. However, as HMS was left picking up its pieces, the Toyota camp once again proved to be dominant at Las Vegas.

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A good Las Vegas weekend for Toyota

Toyota made its presence felt right from the start of the Pennzoil 400, with five of its drivers landing inside the top seven on the starting grid. Leading the charge was Christopher Bell, who secured the pole position and set the tone for what would turn into a strong showing for the manufacturer throughout the race weekend.

What made the performance even more striking was how several Toyota drivers, especially Joe Gibbs Racing‘s, recovered from setbacks during the race. Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Chase Briscoe were all penalized for speeding on pit road at different stages of the event.

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Despite those costly mistakes, all three managed to climb back through the field and were running comfortably inside the top 10 with roughly 40 laps remaining. For Briscoe, the irony ran even deeper as the pit road infraction came after he had already joked earlier in the day about getting pulled over for speeding by police off-track.

When the checkered flag finally waved, Toyota’s strength was impossible to ignore. Hamlin drove his No. 11 car to victory while Bell finished fourth and Gibbs followed in fifth. Briscoe recovered to take eighth, and Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing Toyota crossed the line in ninth.

Although Chevrolet drivers like Chase Elliott (2nd), William Byron (3rd), and Kyle Larson (7th) still managed to finish inside the top 10, the overall depth of Toyota runners near the front once again underlined the manufacturer’s dominance in the series.