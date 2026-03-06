FOX Becomes a “Joke” in the Eyes of NASCAR Fans After Massive Hailie Deegan Fumble

Well, it is no secret that NASCAR fans love to hate FOX. And it, honestly, isn’t hard to see why! Now, between the awkwardly timed commercial breaks, chaotic booth commentary, and production choices that often feel a step behind the action, the network rarely gets the benefit of the doubt anymore. That’s why it didn’t take much for frustration to boil over. Again. And this time, it involved Hailie Deegan and a certain ‘graphic’ that Fox displayed. Curious to know what it is? Read on to find out.

FOX’s on-screen slip ft. Hailie Deeegan

After spending the 2025 season in the open-wheel Indy NXT series, Hailie Deegan returned to NASCAR by announcing to compete full-time in the ARCA Menards Series West with Bill McAnally Racing (BMR), a Chevrolet team. And, it’s her first full season in the series since 2019. The participation brings the California native back to the environment where she first built her reputation as a rising NASCAR prospect.

It’s been a respectable season so far for Deegan. She began her campaign with a sixth-place finish at the Kevin Harvick-owned Kern Raceway in Bakersfield on Feb. 28. Then, a week later, she was back behind the wheel. This time at the Phoenix Raceway. The race, however, wasn’t a smooth sailing overall.

Deegan spent part of the NASCAR event a lap down. However, she managed to recover in the end and cross the finish line in 11th place. However, it wasn’t her on-track performance that ended up grabbing the spotlight. During FOX’s broadcast coverage, viewers quickly noticed something odd when Deegan’s car appeared on-screen.

Instead of correctly identifying her team and manufacturer, the graphic labeled her No. 16 Bill McAnally Racing entry as a “Team Penske Chevrolet.” For longtime NASCAR fans, the mistake stood out immediately. Not just because the teams are completely unrelated, but because Team Penske famously competes with Ford in NASCAR, while McAnally Racing is associated with Chevy. Naturally, the fans had a lot to say.

NASCAR fans tear into FOX

If FOX hoped the mistake would quietly disappear, NASCAR fans had other plans. Within minutes of the broadcast clip circulating online, viewers began piling on the network, turning the small on-screen error into yet another talking point about the network’s production struggles.

Many fans (read: Almost the entire fanbase) weren’t even surprised. For them, the Deegan mix-up simply added to a long list of complaints about FOX’s NASCAR coverage. One viewer summed up the general frustration bluntly: “FS1 and FOX suck with the graphics.” The network’s broadcast visuals have already been under heavy scrutiny this season, with fans frequently criticizing cluttered layouts, inconsistent information, and the much-mocked cartoon driver avatars that appear during races.

Similarly, another fan wrote, “Remember, this is the same crew that showed JJ Yeley as the 2009 F1 champion. Nothing from Fox surprises me atp.” The comment was referencing a 2023 broadcast during qualifying for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville. If you remember, back then, FOX mistakenly labeled Yeley, who is a lifelong NASCAR driver, as a Formula 1 world champion.

Some reactions leaned more toward humor than outrage. One fan joked, “I think they’re a little confused 🤷🏻‍♀️ When she got in the car, it was Bill McNally she races for & when she got out it was still Bill McNally.” Duh!

Others speculated about how the error even happened in the first place. “Some intern at FOX probably put their IndyCar graphic on ARCA. Which is why Penske with Chevy 💀,” another viewer wrote. However, we doubt that! Intern or not, FOX simply can’t afford such mistakes to happen when they are already being heavily scrutinized by the NASCAR fanbase.

But not everyone was laughing. One frustrated fan didn’t hold back, posting simply, “They are a joke.” Another added a playful twist: “Or is this FOX foreshadowing her replacing Logano? 👀” For FOX, it was another reminder that in the social media era, even the smallest broadcast slip rarely goes unnoticed. What do you think about the fiasco?