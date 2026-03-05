FOX Broadcaster Claps Back at Haters Days After Being Asked to Leave NASCAR Booth

“The experiment is over. JL is not meant for the booth call,” a fan summed up the fan sentiment around Jamie Little’s recent stretch in the NASCAR broadcast booth. The FOX Sports veteran has spent years as one of the most respected pit reporters in the sport. However, her move into the play-by-play role hasn’t come without backlash. Social media criticism has been loud, with some viewers even calling for her removal from the booth. But rather than staying quiet, Little recently addressed the criticism head-on. She opened up about why the challenge matters to her and why stepping into unfamiliar territory was a risk she willingly embraced.

Jamie Little explains why the NASCAR booth meant so much

“And I had never thought that being in the booth was something I could do, because I had never seen a woman do it on our level of racing on a national stage. So it never crossed my mind. I think that’s what means more to me, because I’m doing something that I hadn’t seen before, and it’s a new skill set.”

That reflection from Jamie Little perfectly captures why her transition from pit road to the broadcast booth has been such a defining moment in her career. For decades, Little built her reputation as one of motorsports’ most reliable pit reporters. But in 2021, she broke new ground when she became the first woman to serve as the lead television play-by-play announcer for a national motorsports series, calling the ARCA Menards Series on FOX Sports.

The milestone didn’t stop there. In 2023, Little pushed the barrier even further. She became the first woman to lead play-by-play coverage for a NASCAR series when she began calling races for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It was a move that required stepping into an entirely different broadcasting role. It demanded rhythm, storytelling, and split-second analysis from the booth rather than the fast-paced reporting style she had mastered on pit road.

Long before those history-making moments, Jamie Little had already built a deep resume in motorsports broadcasting. Prior to joining FOX, she spent 13 years at ESPN/ABC covering NASCAR from 2007 to 2014. She also reported on the INDYCAR Series from 2004 to 2014.

Her assignments extended beyond racing as well, including work on the Winter X Games and Summer X Games broadcasts. In fact, her television journey began back in 2002 when she joined ESPN as a reporter immediately after graduating from college. Along the way, she also gained experience working with networks like NBC and TNN.

For Jamie Little, the move to play-by-play wasn’t about proving critics wrong, but was about growth. Taking on a role she had never imagined for herself meant accepting criticism and vulnerability. But it also allowed her to redefine what was possible for the next generation of women in motorsports broadcasting.

Michael Jordan’s go-to NASCAR reporter

Over the past few seasons, Jamie Little has quietly become Michael Jordan’s favorite reporter in the NASCAR garage, and the numbers back it up. In recent weeks, NASCAR viewers have grown used to seeing, specifically, Little conduct interviews with the co-owner of 23XI Racing during FOX broadcasts.

The access has been so consistent that several media outlets have joked that Jamie Little has interviewed Jordan more about racing this season than NBC’s Mike Tirico has about basketball. The dynamic actually mirrors something Jordan often did during his playing career.

Michael Jordan had a reputation for selecting one trusted reporter within a team’s media circle. It was someone with whom he felt comfortable speaking openly. According to Front Office Sports, he appears to have carried that same habit into NASCAR. Reports indicate that Jordan has specifically requested FOX have Jamie Little conduct his race interviews, an endorsement that speaks volumes in the world of sports media.

But this connection didn’t appear overnight. The relationship traces back to June 2021 at Sonoma Raceway. Little overheard Jordan mention her name as someone who “knows everything about NASCAR.” Sensing an opportunity, she introduced herself and shook the basketball icon’s hand. What followed was a casual conversation about racing that unexpectedly opened the door to something bigger.

Fast-forward to 2026, and Jamie Little has already conducted more than half a dozen televised interviews with Jordan. With Jordan’s star driver, Tyler Reddick, kicking off the new NASCAR season with a three-race winning streak, the 23XI co-owner has been more visible (and more talkative) than ever.

“He takes a reporter, he trusts them, that’s who he gives information to, that’s who he gives access to. I’m very humbled and honored I’ve become that person,” Little said.

For a broadcaster already making history in the booth, earning Michael Jordan’s trust may be one of the most meaningful validations of her career.