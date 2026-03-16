FOX Broadcaster Forced to Issue Public Statement as Fans Mount Backlash Over Huge Misunderstanding

So while Mike Joy was talking to Korn’s Jonathan Davis during the 2026 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, fans had a misunderstanding with him. Apparently, they misheard his words during the broadcast, making them believe that he addressed Korn as a ‘new metal’ band. It did spark immediate backlash, but none of those fans were prepared for Mike Joy’s statement that came after.

Mike Joy’s music knowledge surprises entire NASCAR community

Naturally, such a misunderstanding would upset the fans. But Joy was not going to let it slide as another controversy. Instead, he painstakingly took to his social media to explain his point of view.

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“No, I said, ‘Korn is nu-metal’… That’s a subgenre of alternative metal that emerged in the mid-1990s. It blends heavy metal with hip hop, alternative rock, funk, and industrial music. Characterized by downtuned guitars, syncopated rhythms, rapping, and emotional, angsty lyrics.'”

Joy was replying to the post that displayed a video of his commentary during the said broadcast. The post has been deleted now and cannot be accessed. However, once he gave his explanation, the tide turned in his favor.

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Now, his comment section is sprawling with fans who are amazed by his knowledge of music. This unexpected cultural intersection between NASCAR and alternative music was welcome news for the fans.

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Many fans were supporting him in the comment section once the controversy was cleared. A huge part of the community is overjoyed that the broadcaster is a nu-metal enthusiast and listener. Many fans who are from the same demographic and age group were highly supportive of Mike Joy since they easily realized it the moment he said that on air.

It is a moment of respite for Fox, too, as they haven’t been on good terms with the fans lately. By earning the fans’ approval, Joy avoided bringing more heat towards the FOX broadcast.

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But that’s not all; a video of him surfaced in the comments section that proves that he is not bluffing about his knowledge. In 2002, Mike Joy was heard explaining about the music band ‘Papa Roach’ to his fellow commentators. The band falls in the same category as nu-metal, and it proves that Mike Joy has always been into alternative rock music.

Notably, this is the second time Mike Joy is facing scrutiny from the fans owing to his words on-air.

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Mike Joy clarifies comments regarding Alex Bowman

Earlier, Mike Joy was under fire due to a similar misunderstanding. His words about Alex Bowman‘s vertigo diagnosis made it seem like he was sidelining the COTA issue.

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Again, the backlash immediately pushed towards issuing an apology to the fans and Bowman himself. “I misspoke Sunday about Alex Bowman’s vertigo, which he experienced during the COTA race. Apologies to Alex; I’ll correct and update on Sunday’s telecast. Hope he’s recovered and back on track soon.”

In his explanation, Joy clarified that he was trying to link it with his prior concussion. It was a continuation of the statement released by Jeff Andrews that revealed that Bowman’s vertigo is not a result of his concussion from the prior season.

Mike Joy was referring to the same thing, but somehow ended up connecting it wrongly and misspoke about it.