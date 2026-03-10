FOX Broadcaster Issues Public Apology After On-Air Blunder Involving Alex Bowman’s Health Condition

Just days after battling through the race weekend at COTA, Alex Bowman was suddenly sidelined ahead of the Phoenix Cup Series race after being diagnosed with vertigo. The unexpected health issue forced Hendrick Motorsports to bring in Anthony Alfredo as a substitute driver for the No. 48 car, with uncertainty looming over Bowman’s participation in the remainder of the races. But the situation took another turn during the broadcast when longtime FOX announcer Mike Joy issued a public apology after sharing an incorrect update about Bowman’s condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Joy apologizes to Alex Bowman

“I misspoke Sunday about @Alex_Bowman’s vertigo, which he experienced during the COTA race. Apologies to Alex; I’ll correct and update on Sunday’s telecast. Hope he’s recovered and back on track soon.”

That was FOX broadcaster Mike Joy addressing fans on social media after realizing he had shared an inaccurate update regarding Alex Bowman’s health situation during the Phoenix broadcast. Initially, Joy told viewers that Bowman’s vertigo diagnosis was unrelated to the moment he exited his car during the race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as more details emerged between the two race weeks, it became clear that the situation wasn’t quite that simple, prompting the veteran commentator to quickly issue a public correction. The moment that sparked concern came late in the COTA race. By Lap 73, Bowman had pulled his car into the garage and was transported to the infield care center, ending his day early. At the time, many assumed the physically demanding race, run in intense Texas heat, had simply taken its toll on the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the reality turned out to be different. Medical evaluations later revealed that Bowman had been dealing with vertigo, a condition that can cause severe dizziness and disorientation. Unfortunately, this makes it impossible to safely continue driving at racing speeds. The diagnosis ultimately forced Bowman to sit out the following race at Phoenix, with Anthony Alfredo stepping in as a substitute driver for the No. 48 team.

Still, there was one major piece of encouraging news for Bowman and his team. Doctors confirmed that the vertigo episode was not related to a concussion, something that could have significantly complicated his recovery timeline. That distinction mattered, especially given Bowman’s recent medical history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2022, he suffered a concussion after a violent crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Then, in April 2023, the Hendrick Motorsports driver endured another major setback. This time, he broke his back in a sprint car racing accident. For now, the focus remains on Bowman’s recovery. And with Mike Joy clarifying the situation publicly, fans are hopeful the No. 48 driver will soon be cleared to return to the track.

Las Vegas return still uncertain

ADVERTISEMENT

With Alex Bowman sidelined at Phoenix, the big question now is whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver will return for the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As of now, Bowman has not yet been medically cleared to compete. So, this means that the official entry list remains subject to change.

Still, Hendrick Motorsports has initially listed their full-time No. 48 Chevrolet driver for the event as they wait for final medical evaluations. The team appears hopeful that Bowman could return if doctors determine he has fully recovered from the vertigo episode. If he does make it back in time, Las Vegas would be a fitting place for a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman has enjoyed strong results at the Nevada track, including a win in March 2022. More recently, he has built a consistent record there, posting three consecutive top-seven finishes at Las Vegas since October 2024. The track has also previously marked an important bounce-back moment in his career.

After missing the October 2022 race due to a concussion, Alex Bowman returned the following spring and delivered a third-place finish in March 2023, proving he could quickly regain form after a health setback. This time around, however, the stakes are even higher.

Even before missing Phoenix, Alex Bowman was already 36th in the standings among full-time drivers. He was sitting 45 points below the playoff cut line following a rough start to the final season of his current contract. With the missed race, that deficit has now grown to 77 points below the cutoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick Motorsports has already applied for a playoff waiver, a standard move when a driver misses races for medical reasons. NASCAR, however, typically waits until the driver officially returns before making a final decision. Under NASCAR’s new playoff format, the situation is even more complicated. The 16 playoff spots now go strictly to the top 16 drivers in the regular-season standings, meaning the old “win and you’re in” safety net no longer exists.

That means even if Alex Bowman receives a waiver, he’ll still have to climb back into the top 16 on points to secure a playoff spot.