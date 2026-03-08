FOX Broadcaster Lands in Hot Waters as Fans Grow Irritated of “Cringe” Age Old Race Ritual

From the national anthem and driver introductions to the widely watched pre-race grid walk on broadcast television, NASCAR race weekends are filled with long-standing traditions. For years, FOX Sports has leaned on Michael Waltrip to bring energy and spontaneity to that segment before the green flag. However, fans expressed their dissatisfaction online during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix, calling the segment “cringe” and arguing the long-running routine had become monotonous.

Michael Waltrip’s long-running NASCAR tradition

One of the most famous aspects of NASCAR broadcast for over ten years has been Michael Waltrip’s pre-race grid walk. With a microphone in hand, Waltrip navigates the starting grid just minutes before the green flag, conducting brief interviews with drivers, crew members, and famous visitors. The section gives spectators a behind-the-scenes look at the anxiety and excitement building on pit road and aims to depict the hectic, last-minute adrenaline before a race starts.

Over the years, Waltrip has shared the moment with a wide range of personalities from outside the racing world. The grid walk has featured appearances from heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE superstar Sheamus, and former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Robert Griffin III, among many others. The crossover guests often bring their own flair to the broadcast, adding an element of unpredictability that FOX has long embraced.

And unpredictability has truly been the hallmark of Waltrip’s grid walk segments.

Some of the most memorable NASCAR moments have come from pure live-TV chaos. During a pre-race walk at Texas Motor Speedway, Waltrip unintentionally spilled a taco upon Denny Hamlin’s car’s back windshield, which went viral. The unanticipated incident swiftly went viral on social media and turned into one of the broadcast’s funnier segments.

Another noteworthy incident occurred in Bristol in 2014. The grid walk was forced to move from the pit road onto the motor coach lot due to rain. Rather than cancel the segment, Waltrip embraced the awkward situation and strolled around the private residences of drivers, even pausing close to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s camper for an unplanned conversation.

Moments like these helped turn the grid walk into a quirky NASCAR x FOX tradition. But while the segment once thrived on its unpredictable charm, recent reactions from fans suggest the routine may not be landing the same way anymore.

Fans push back

While Michael Waltrip’s grid walk once thrived on unpredictability and humor, the reaction from NASCAR fans during the Phoenix race suggested that many viewers feel the segment has simply run its course. Several fans argued the larger issue isn’t just Waltrip’s portion of the broadcast. However, it is the length of the entire pre-race buildup itself.

One viewer wrote, “I just turn the TV on when the green drops. Pre-race is always terrible.” For some, the extended one-to-one-and-a-half-hour pre-race shows have become too drawn out, making segments like the grid walk feel repetitive rather than exciting. Others were more direct about the tone of the feature itself.

One comment circulating on social media read, “It’s always very cringe to watch. Not sure what to replace it with, but something needs to change.” The sentiment reflects a growing feeling among fans that the idea behind the segment isn’t necessarily bad. It just needs a refresh to match the modern broadcast style or maybe a new host.

Some critics also compared Waltrip’s segment to the famous Formula 1 grid walks hosted by Martin Brundle on Sky Sports. Brundle’s interviews are widely praised for their fast-paced and spontaneous nature. They often catch celebrities and drivers in awkward yet entertaining live moments minutes before the race begins. One fan bluntly put it this way: “It’s a copy of what Martin Brundle does so well. Michael isn’t quick enough to make it interesting.”

The frustration has even extended beyond NASCAR. Another viewer noted that similar segments have started appearing in IndyCar broadcasts. They wrote, “They’ve even migrated it over to the IndyCar broadcasts too. Terrible.”

Perhaps the harshest criticism tied the segment to an older FOX broadcasting era. One fan commented, “I was hoping he would go away with his brother Boggity,” referencing Darrell Waltrip’s famous “Boogity, boogity, boogity! Let’s go racing boys!” catchphrase before his retirement from the booth in 2019.

For FOX (and NASCAR), the backlash raises a familiar challenge: balancing beloved broadcast traditions with a fanbase increasingly eager for something new.