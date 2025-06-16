FOX Broadcaster Makes Subtle Call for NASCAR to Adopt F1’s Age Old Tradition

For the first time in NASCAR Cup Points history, the sport has quietly laid the groundwork to embrace Formula 1’s iconic tradition, with the top three finishers standing atop a podium in full international fashion at Mexico City, echoing the longstanding traditions of other motorsports events like IndyCar and IMSA. Shane van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott each received their trophies in medal-style recognition, an innovation that followed NASCAR’s limited use of podiums during exhibition events in the earlier years. The visual spectacle enhanced the fanfare surrounding the inaugural Cup race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. This added a layer of ceremony long missing from NASCAR’s standard victory lane protocol, where only the winner would have all the attention.

NASCAR first experimented with multi-driver podiums during special events, such as the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, where gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the Top 3 finishers in homage to the Olympic legacy of the venue. While that tradition didn’t carry into regular points races stateside, the Mexico weekend resurrected the concept to blend NASCAR’s celebratory culture with motorsport’s global norms. And even the Industry insiders are leaning into the discussion if this should be a regular feature for all points races in the Cup Series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR tests international traditions in Mexico City return

The racing community is divided on using Formula 1-based tradition, muting the grassroots tradition of NASCAR. However, there are a few from the broadcast booth that support the initiative with full force, adding weight to the argument that NASCAR could benefit from integrating elements of foreign traditions into post-race ceremonies. In a recent post on X, Kaitlyn Vincie from FOX Sports applauded NASCAR’s attempt at holding a podium-style celebration for the victors of the race. “Personally, a fan of showcasing and recognizing the top 3 finishers in this manner. #MexicoCity,” she wrote. Even Chase Elliott took to X in accepting his lackluster celebration, acknowledging how this new tradition brought more smiles and recognition for top-performing drivers.

AD

On track, the Viva Mexico 250 lived up to the hype with unpredictable and exciting racing. Shane van Gisbergen overcame changing weather, leading 60 of 100 laps and overtaking Christopher Bell in a decisive move on lap 52 despite feeling ill beforehand. Bell claimed 2nd, and Elliott secured 3rd after battling a tight race with Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell, who rounded out the Top 5. The race also saw the Mexico City Xfinity Race winner, Daniel Suárez, briefly take the lead before fading to 19th, thrilling local fans early on. The event also marked the biggest margin of victory, with over 16 seconds, since 2009, locking Girsbergen into the playoffs and distinguishing the Mexico race as a milestone moment.

Adding to the ceremony’s charm, the podium included traditional Mexican sombreros alongside medals, an aesthetic and cultural touch that resonated strongly with fans and media. The F1-style elements, including music, structured staging, and celebratory toasts, were embraced earnestly. Chase Elliott also posted a video on his X account of their collective celebration of the podium with champagne, writing, “We’re kinda new to this podium champagne stuff,” as they struggled to open the bottles and spray the victory shower.

In the pre-race interview, just before the Mexico race, Kyle Larson was also asked if he would prefer the podium style for other events on the calendar, to which he affirmatively replied, “You look at other forms of motorsports and the post-race podium celebration. Like I look at Formula One, like they kind of celebrate the country that you’re from too playing the national anthem. We’re most all from America here. I just think that’s a nice added touch. So yeah, I think there’s ways to look at it and make it kind of feel like our own. We’re not completely copying other forms of motorsports.”

A similar moment was seen when Joey Logano claimed victory in the first-ever Busch Light Clash held inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. He climbed a temporary podium under the iconic Olympic cauldron before being handed a gold medal by NASCAR’s Executive Ben Kennedy, echoing the formality of Olympic glory. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, who finished 2nd and 3rd, received silver and bronze.

The 2023 Clash also saw Denny Hamlin replicate the podium format with his star-studded win, securing the pole with a blistering 13.139-second lap and leading an event-high 58 laps on the specially configured short track. Hamlin ascended to the top step to receive the gold medal, while runner-up Kyle Busch and 3rd place Ryan Blaney were awarded silver and bronze, respectively.

All these instances are reflective of how NASCAR has shown an interest in foreign traditions over the years. By integrating the medal ceremony into high-profile races, NASCAR reinforced its intent to treat victories like championship-level accomplishments, making the podium more than just a photo op, but a symbolic statement of shared excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kaitlyn Vincie’s emotional rise to NASCAR Cup pit reporter

Kaitlyn Vincie has become one of the most recognized and respected voices in NASCAR broadcasting. With 14 years of experience, she has carved out a unique space for herself on NASCAR on FOX. The 2025 season marked a defining milestone for Vincie as she made her debut as a Cup Series pit reporter at Circuit of The Americas, a moment that brought her to tears.

“This was all I ever wanted to do with my life once I was old enough to figure out a career path, I was dedicated to doing this, and it’s been exactly what I had hoped for,” she said. “Fox has allowed me to do a little bit of everything at this point. I’ve done pit reporting, I’ve done pre-race hosting, I’ve done hosting of the daily shows. I’ve done awards show and red carpets features. So I’ve worked across all the different series that we’ve had.”

Beyond her on-air presence, Vincie co-hosts Kevin Harvick‘s ‘Happy Hour,’ a podcast with 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, where fans get to hear unfiltered stories and insights. “With Kevin, it’s been incredible,” Vincie said. “He’s a true character. I just admire so much how he’s gone about his career, his life, his family, the way he gives back to the sport. So that show has been really fun. It was such a pleasant surprise to be a part of it. And I love the laid back format too. That allows you to show a little more personality and to see his personality, too.” For Vincie, the podcast is a storytelling goldmine and a way to keep herself out as a growing pit reporter and podcaster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With her experience both as a reporter and businesswoman, Vincie has set a great example for women trying to climb up the ranks in two different spheres of life, scripting a success story.