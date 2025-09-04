FOX Broadcaster Stunned as Richard Petty “Holds Nothing Back” in Bombshell Interview

For decades, Richard Petty has been NASCAR’s most enduring figure. He has carried the weight of both his on-track success and his outspoken personality. Nicknamed “The King” for his record 200 wins and seven Cup Series championships, Petty has never been shy about sharing his perspective. This is even as the sport around him has evolved dramatically. In recent years, NASCAR’s format, stage racing, and developments have sparked divided opinions across the garage. Petty’s latest unfiltered interview has reignited discussion over the sport’s direction, leaving a certain FOX broadcaster impressed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That sense of raw honesty explains why many insiders continue to hang on Richard Petty’s every word. Active drivers and executives often tread carefully when discussing controversial topics. But that’s not the King’s style, as he always chooses to cut through corporate polish. His thoughts carry weight. And not just because of his legendary status, but because they highlight ongoing friction between NASCAR’s modern structures and its traditional foundations. And this time, it was FOX’s lead broadcaster, Mike Joy, who was left astounded by Petty’s latest interview exchange that will certainly stick around a while.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Joy has found his favorite Richard Petty interview

When NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy weighed in on Jeff Gluck’s latest “12 Questions” feature with The Athletic, he delivered a rare endorsement. “Jeff Gluck’s ‘12 Questions’ with Richard Petty just might be my favorite interview ever. The King still has very strong opinions about our sport and he holds nothing back!” For a voice that has narrated the sport for decades, Joy’s excitement underscores how impactful Petty’s words were. The King did not tiptoe around sensitive subjects. Instead, he tackled NASCAR’s structure head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For instance, Richard Petty made it clear where he stands on the current playoff format and stage system. “The playoff deal? That’s a bunch of crap,” he said. He went on to emphasize that NASCAR had moved away from what made it unique. “We had a 36-race championship. That was our deal. Now it’s just about one race at the end of the year.” His bluntness reflected a deep frustration that the sport’s competitive integrity has been compromised for entertainment value. By voicing what many traditionalists feel, Petty validated the discontent of a segment of NASCAR’s fan base and sparked a conversation that Joy himself felt compelled to amplify.

The candor extended to how drivers handle rivalries. Petty dismissed the idea of post-race callouts or online spats like in today’s era. “No, we just used a bumper. If you had trouble with somebody, you tried to take care of it right then.”

AD

Next, he also voiced skepticism about artificial intelligence. Petty remarked, “I see people using it. I look at AI, and they go through everybody’s computer to get the information out, OK? So if one of those computers that they’re getting information from is wrong, then that makes everything they say and do wrong…To me, there’s nothing to check AI. No matter what you do, you’ve always got to have somebody to double-check and make sure what you’re saying and what you’re doing is right.” Taken together, these answers show a legend uninterested in softening his opinions for modern sensibilities. It also reflects how Petty, at his age, too, has such a rational approach to new-age discoveries as opposed to blindly accepting them. This goes on to reinforce Joy’s point that the interview was indeed something special.

Petty’s comments go beyond nostalgia. They frame an existential question about the sport’s balance between tradition and innovation. In this context, “The King” nickname gains renewed relevance. Not just as a reminder of his dominance on the track, but as proof that his voice still commands authority long after retirement.

Knowing his reputation, a fallout from Richard Petty’s remarks could reignite debates inside NASCAR’s boardrooms and fan forums alike. While the sanctioning body has invested heavily in the playoff era and new formats to drive television engagement, Petty’s criticism raises doubts about whether those changes truly serve the sport’s long-term health. It is a concern that resonated far beyond fans, as even fellow legend Mark Martin soon echoed Joy’s sentiment in backing Petty’s words.

Mark Martin joins FOX broadcaster in endorsing Richard Petty

For years, NASCAR’s postseason format has stirred rigorous debate among fans, drivers, and commentators alike. To date, this change continues to ignite conversations about fairness, legacy, and the integrity of championship battles. Most prominent among these have been heritage voices who used to rule the tracks back in the day.

This tension resurfaced in the “12 Questions” feature with Richard Petty, when he delivered the evaluation of the current system. As one of NASCAR’s most iconic figures, his words carry weight. But it only became truly resonant when another veteran quietly acknowledged them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin responded to Petty’s critique with a blunt take. “The King knows.” This brief yet impactful reply isn’t idle flattery. It signaled a serious alignment between two of the sport’s most respected voices. Martin, revered for his consistency and measured commentary over a 30-year Cup career, has rarely weighed in on modern playoff debates. By referencing Petty’s legendary moniker, Martin affirmed that the elder statesman’s view holds genuine insight and not mere nostalgia.

Petty’s message was unfiltered and unapologetic. He laid bare his disdain for stage points and flashy gimmicks. He declared, “That’s a bunch of crap… if you lead 499 laps of a 500-lap race … you shouldn’t have any (extra) points.” With Martin amplifying that message, the friction between NASCAR’s evolving entertainment goals and its competitive heritage is gaining renewed clarity.