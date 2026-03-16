FOX Broadcaster Pens Emotional Farewell Message as He Gets Axed From NASCAR Job

Few pre-race traditions in the NASCAR Cup Series match the energy of driver introductions. It’s the moment when fans get their first roar of the day, drivers soak in the spotlight, and broadcasters help set the tone before engines fire. Over the past few years, there was one familiar voice behind that excitement. But now, the FOX Sports personality has shared an emotional farewell message after learning his NASCAR role has come to an unexpected end.

NASCAR news: “Chief Hype Officer” bids goodbye

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the past few seasons, Mamba Smith had become one of the most recognizable voices energizing crowds across the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Known for turning driver introductions into full-blown entertainment, Smith built a reputation for bringing a lively, fan-first vibe to race weekends. But after learning his role would not continue, he shared a heartfelt message thanking the people who made the experience special.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank our group for first putting me on stage and all the early mornings; and all of our DJs… Thank you to everyone up and down pit road for the love after every show… To the drivers for trusting me and leaning into that one moment across the stage… And most importantly all the fans that brought the energy every time. No matter what track we were at, what new shtick we were trying ya’ll rocked with me and I can’t thank you enough!”

Since 2021, Smith served as an analyst for NASCAR’s digital platform, NASCAR.com, where he became known as the sport’s unofficial “Chief Hype Officer.” His role blended media, fan engagement, and driver interaction, often capturing spontaneous moments that traditional broadcasts rarely show.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made Smith stand out was his natural chemistry with both drivers and fans. His interactions felt unscripted and genuine, often turning routine introductions into memorable moments. One of the most talked-about examples came in March 2024 at Richmond Raceway, when Smith showed up in a full bunny suit after losing a social media bet to former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his farewell post, one fan asked what might come next. Smith’s response was simple and optimistic: “I go wherever I’m wanted, if someone thinks I can add value to their program I’ll be there!”

While his time in the NASCAR spotlight may be ending for now, Smith’s infectious energy has clearly left a lasting impression on the sport’s fans and drivers alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamba Smith’s racing journey

Long before Mamba Smith became a familiar face entertaining fans across the NASCAR Cup Series stage, his connection to motorsports began behind the wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s racing journey started incredibly early. At just four years old, his father bought him a go-kart after noticing his fascination with racing at Thunder Road International SpeedBowl, the track where Smith spent much of his childhood. What began as a hobby quickly turned into something more serious. Racing together, Smith and his father racked up nearly 100 go-kart victories, cementing his love for competition and life around racetracks.

By 2008, Smith had moved up to late model racing, competing locally at Thunder Road International SpeedBowl and Airborne Speedway. His performances eventually earned him an invitation to the Rev Racing NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine in North Carolina in 2011, a program designed to identify and develop new talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that period, Smith balanced several roles in the racing world. Along with working as a mechanic, he competed in the 2012 Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, running ten races and scoring seven top-10 finishes along with two top-five results. He continued racing late models in 2015 at Hickory Motor Speedway and New Smyrna Speedway before stepping away from competition for several years.

Smith eventually returned to the driver’s seat in 2020 and soon achieved another milestone. In 2022, he made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

The following year brought more opportunities. Smith competed in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway and later drove the No. 15 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports at Toledo Speedway, finishing ninth after an on-track incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many fans know Smith for his energy on the microphone, his racing background shows that his passion for the sport runs far deeper than the stage.