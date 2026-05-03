FOX Broadcaster Publicly Flaunts Exclusive Access to Highly Secretive Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s camera presence connects with people he trusts. When he played basketball, it was Ahmad Rashad. And now in NASCAR, the person most closely associated with him in this context is a FOX broadcaster.

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Jamie Little recently appeared on John Roberts’ Spotify show, Lights Out With John Roberts, and spoke about her relationship with Jordan. During the conversation, Roberts asked her how she felt about being called the “Jordan whisperer,” and she did not shy away from the question.

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“Yes, it’s incredible,” Little said. “The guy is so real. He loves the sport so much. That’s what I love about him. Every time I talk to him, that’s all we talk about. He wants to know certain things. He tells me certain things.”

Little didn’t have to introduce herself when she first met Jordan. Jordan already knew who she was, since he had been following NASCAR races: the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. He knew Little had been covering these events on screen.

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“He said my name, and I was like, wait a minute, Michael Jordan knows my name?” Little recalled. “And we started chit-chatting then, and from then on, it’s been great.”

Still, she did not push to interview Jordan right away. That opportunity came up in 2024 when Tyler Reddick won at Talladega.

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“I went straight to victory lane after I interviewed Tyler, and Jordan gave me a hug and said, ‘Hey, babe,’ he calls me babe,” she said. “And I said, ‘Do you mind if we do an interview?’ And he’s like, ‘Sure.’ I was like, ‘Get the camera here now.’”

That was her first interview with Jordan. The second one was at the 2026 Daytona 500. This time, however, it was Jordan who specifically asked for Little.

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“My producer came to me the night before and said, ‘They called and requested you,’” Little said. “I’m like, that’s amazing, let’s do it.”

By the early part of 2026, Little had already had more on-camera time with Jordan than NBC.

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How the Little and Michael Jordan equation works

Jordan prefers speaking to Little rather than entertaining other outlets. As for resources, Little‘s approach to Jordan is simple: she does not talk about basketball and treats MJ like a NASCAR owner. That approach is the stark opposite of what some feel in the sport. Some believe that since he is an NBA player, MJ does not have as much knowledge about NASCAR. However, that is not true. He completely invests himself in his team, 23XI, and in the sport.

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Little’s way of interviewing MJ is different: she asks him open-ended questions and seeks his permission before going live. There are no side tactics involved there. And since we know of specific instances where Jordan has himself requested Little as his interviewer, there seems to be a relationship of trust between the two.

A specific incident that highlights this point is 23XI Racing at COTA in 2026. After the event, MJ told Little, “See you in Phoenix.” For someone as selective as Jordan, that speaks volumes. The 2026 season has given this relationship more camera time than ever before.

23XI Racing opened the year with a never-before-seen feat in the past 77 years: three consecutive wins to start the season. Reddick won the Daytona 500, Atlanta, and COTA back-to-back. Little secured an interview with Jordan for these wins.

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Off the track, Jordan himself made some pretty significant headlines. In December 2025, he settled a 16-month antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. This case changed how the sport’s financial structure works for all teams. He addressed the matter publicly for the first time during a Daytona interview with Little.

As of May 2026, 23XI Racing’s Reddick leads the Cup Series standings. Teammate Bubba Wallace is inside the top 10 as well. 23XI Racing is the team to look out for in NASCAR. Everyone is watching, but Jordan has chosen Little to see a part of his NASCAR life.