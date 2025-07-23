FOX Broadcaster Refuses to Apologise After Blatant Mark Martin Dig Goes Viral

The NASCAR broadcasting booth has a good view of the racetrack. But that may thoroughly rival the view from the garage. This stark disparity emerged in a recent, heated debate. In June, NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin spoke to Kenny Wallace about NASCAR’s playoff system. And he had a particularly strong opinion, claiming that Joey Logano’s 2024 title “should’ve been the nail in the coffin.” A few FOX broadcasters opposed that view blatantly. But fans were enraged by their dissing comments.

After all, Mark Martin is a highly respected veteran of the sport. Holding 40 Cup Series wins, the 66-year-old raced well into his 50s. But the blip in his career was the lack of a championship, finishing runner-up in 1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002. And the NASCAR community was not happy with the broadcasters touching that soft spot.

Appeasing an armada of Mark Martin fans

Well, the dormant legions of ‘The Kid’s fan base were awoken by the recent inflammatory comments. During Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s On Track, Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta criticized the playoff committee. The latter wants to go back to the old full-season points format, or the Latford system. It counters the ‘game 7’ moments of the current playoff system, where any driver can win a race and secure a playoff seat. Trotta and McReynolds favor the present system more, but in the process of rolling out their opinion, they also mentioned “a driver that has not won a championship,” who was “screaming loudly to go back to that (Latford) system.” Given Mark Martin’s words barely a month ago, fans took the hint that McReynolds and Trotta were referring to him.

And thus erupted a chaotic situation on social media, with fans taking up arms against the FOX entities. They accused Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta of being so blatantly disrespectful to Mark Martin. However, McReynolds immediately lined up an explanation on X. He wrote, “Absolutely not true! Mark Martin is my hero and proud to call him a friend! If you would listen closely, it’s a driver that is active and on the council! I find it so hard to believe how you folks come up with stuff sometimes!”

What that means is that Larry McReynolds is referring to Denny Hamlin. The 58-time Cup Series race winner also has not won a championship yet and is a loud proponent of the old playoff format. In November 2024, Hamlin locked horns with McReynolds about the playoff debate merely two days before the final championship race, which Hamlin feared Joey Logano would win. Even if it was Hamlin and not Martin, McReynolds and Trotta’s targeted comments did not rub off well with the community.

What is more, Jeff Gluck, an esteemed NASCAR journalist, said that McReynolds and Trotta are only strengthening the opposing argument. A driver of Martin’s caliber never won a title – that should tell you how the format worked against him. Gluck wrote, “Mark Martin doesn’t need anyone to stick up for him. But I’ll say this: If anything, a driver passionately arguing in favor of a format in which they never won a title actually only increases the credibility of their argument.”

Clearly, this heated debate has picked up pace on social media. While FOX engages in a slugfest with NASCAR fans, however, Mark Martin cherishes a sweet memory.

Remembering a legend’s words

There is plenty of time to debate NASCAR’s worn-out playoff format. Meanwhile, the sport is dealing with a heavy blow; Rex White, one of its oldest championship winners, passed away last week. White was crowned the 1960 Cup Series champion in an era that sported a wholly different format. But you can be sure that it did not entail playoffs. For the nine years he spent in NASCAR’s premier level, White made it count. A polio-riddled right leg left him a cripple, but that barely stopped White from claiming 28 race trophies during his career. White entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, but he had already entered the hearts of his sport’s peers way earlier.

One of them was Mark Martin, who recalled a sweet memory upon White’s passing. Martin started racing in the Cup series 17 years after White hung up his helmet. Nonetheless, Rex White respected his title-less career immensely. Martin posted on X about that sentiment with a heavy feeling of gratitude. He wrote, “Rex told me quite a few years ago I was his favorite driver. That meant the world to me. R.I.P.” This demonstrated how Martin had the faith of one of NASCAR’s greatest legends.

Hence, while Larry McReynolds grapples with the fans about his comments, Mark Martin is at peace nevertheless. He commands the respect of the community, and what is more, the sport’s legends.