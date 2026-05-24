FOX Broadcaster Snubs Tyler Reddick Handing Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Crown to Toyota Rival

In 2026, Tyler Reddick has emerged as the most in‑form driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, with five wins in the first nine races and three in a row. His numbers alone make him look like the natural heir to the spot once occupied by champions like Kyle Larson. So does this make him a favorite to win the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship for the first time? Conventional wisdom suggests that he is firmly in the driving seat, but some people in the industry think otherwise.

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Why did Tyler Reddick get snubbed?

Recently, ex-NASCAR driver and current Fox broadcaster Clint Bowyer didn’t back Reddick as a favorite. Instead, he had someone else in mind as the 2026 title contender, and that person is Denny Hamlin. In conversation with Kevin Harvick, he insisted that this could finally be Hamlin’s time. He attributed it to how good the Toyotas have been in the last couple of years, and this year is no different.

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He told Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, “I think Denny Hamlin is the best driver on the circuit right now. One thing that we haven’t got to, it’s the Toyotas. No rule changes moving into 2026. Where do we see the Toyotas, and where did we leave off in 2025? Toyota was dominating. Same principle applies. No rule changes, and the Toyotas have been who everybody is chasing down.”

Imago DARLINGTON, SC – MARCH 22: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota waves to the fans prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Seies Goodyear 400 on March 22, 2026 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington S.C. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603221351400

Kyle Larson has long been the benchmark for what a Toyota‑backed superstar looks like: multiple championships, relentless wins, and a reputation for turning any misfire into a comeback. So when Bowyer talks about Toyota’s dominance, he’s not just talking current speed; he’s talking about a dynasty that Larson helped build and that Hamlin now seems poised to extend.

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Their form has also been helped by the fact that Chevrolet and Ford have been struggling. Recently, Chevy introduced a new body, and it is taking time for teams to acclimate to it. Ford is a completely different scenario, but even they have been on the back foot. Bowyer believes that aerodynamics has played a role, and it is evident from the statistics, like the laps led, long runs, and so on. That’s why Bowyer views Tyler Reddick as an elite driver, easily a Top 5 talent, but still sees Denny Hamlin as the one most likely to carry Toyota’s championship torch into 2026.

In many ways, Reddick is the new standard‑bearer of his own era: fast, aggressive, and already building a resume that could rival Larson’s peak years. But Bowyer’s comments suggest he still sees the old Toyota order, teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and drivers like Hamlin, as the natural heirs to Larson’s seat atop the mountain.

The 23XI Racing driver has been very consistent

The current championship format rewards consistency, and the #45 driver has understood the assignment. Aside from his five wins, he has not finished lower than 15th in the championship so far. Admittedly, some things could change this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reddick has had an up-and-down record at the Coca-Cola 600, having never won the race but bagging a few top-10s in the past. Obviously, he is aiming to change that this weekend.

The best part is that he will start on pole position for the race, sharing the front row with Ty Gibbs. Shane van Gisbergen is the highest-placed Chevy, lining up 3rd alongside Michael McDowell. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney was the best of the Fords in 6th, which has been the case for a while this season. Unfortunately, he seems to always have horrendous luck on pit road and will be hoping that it doesn’t happen again. Fortunately, Blaney’s nearest ally lines up right behind him in 7th, in the form of Chris Buescher and his teammate Austin Cindric in 8th.

However, the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 weekend has a massive dark cloud hanging over it. A couple of days ago, NASCAR was hit with the devastating news that Kyle Busch had passed away after battling a serious illness. Naturally, all 39 drivers competing in the race will be thinking about the 2-time champion and his grieving family. Richard Childress Racing had already committed Austin Hill to drive in his stead for this weekend. Beyond that, the team has chosen to retire the #8 number, and Hill will compete under the #33 banner for the rest of the season. The organisation also promised that the #8 number will be reserved for his son, Brexton Busch, when he makes his NASCAR Cup debut.