FOX Broadcaster Speaks Out on Viral Moment With President Donald Trump at NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Jamie Little is currently the most valued person in NASCAR media. In spite of her differences with the fans, Little is the only reporter who can directly talk to Michael Jordan. However, the greatest moment of her career was when she got to interview Donald Trump. At the 2020 Daytona 500, Jamie Little was the only reporter who got to interview the current president.

“That was a big moment for me—that they had requested me. FOX came to me and asked if I was okay with it, and I was,” Little said.

There was a lot of scrutiny involved in the process, but Jamie Little was rather excited about it all. After all, it was the first time she was interviewing someone of that stature.

“My phone rang, and it literally said ‘White House.’ They wanted to know what I would be asking him and let me know they had run a background check on me.

“They already knew everything about me. When I got to Daytona, I had to sit through a meeting with Secret Service the night before.”

Even though she had been going through the process since the last day, she was still nervous. Nevertheless, Jamie decided to get over her nerves and stick with the plan until the very end. The moment became popular online, and it led to one of the best days of her career, no matter her affiliation or political opinions.

“I don’t care where you stand politically—to interview the President of the United States at that moment, standing next to him and sharing a microphone, was a huge moment in my career.”

Even though she has a great standing among the celebrities of the sport, Jamie Little is not that popular among the fans. Especially when it comes to the race broadcast.

However, no matter the criticisms, it seems like she has found herself the best opportunities in the sport. For now, Little is going to be in high demand owing to Michael Jordan’s popularity.

While Jamie Little is flourishing in her career, with or without fans’ support, the same can’t be said about FOX.

FOX’s season of debacles and blunders with fan agitation

Ever since the season started, FOX has been one of the most spoken names among the NASCAR community. However, they would not like to have such fame.

From the start of the 2026 NASCAR season, the NASCAR community has been utterly annoyed and completely baffled by FOX and their decisions. It all started with their lackluster race broadcast and the analysts in the booth being too monotonous.

Next came the mid-race commercials, which have been making the fans angry and frustrated while watching on television. Moreover, even drivers started taking jabs at FOX for their blunders.

They also ended up making Connor Zilisch annoyed with their fake visuals and wrong telemetry broadcasts in the Truck and O’Reilly series.

To make matters worse, while they face such massive uproar and pushback, their competitors are flourishing better than ever. The CW has taken over the hearts of the NASCAR community with its efforts.

Not only are the fans praising The CW for making the O’Reilly series stand out, but they also love the way The CW analysts broadcast the race and get excited about the maneuvers. In comparison, it seems like fans are ready to abandon FOX at any moment and are only sticking with it because it has the NASCAR deal.

Only recently did they actually end up bringing a fan favorite show back and giving the community something less to complain about. However, the moment of respite was short-lived as the fans immediately went furious at them. Once again, this was for one of the AI-generated commercials that it had used for promoting the Daytona 500.

For whatever reasons that may exist, FOX is unable to bring its reputation back up and earn worthy praise from the fans.