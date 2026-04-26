FOX Broadcasters Announce Their NASCAR Return Live on Air as Manufacturer Extends Special Seat

The Kaulig-Ram “Free Agent Driver Program” has thus far in 2026 provided the kind of unpredictability that sometimes accompanies the best ideas in NASCAR. The program, which revolves around a rotating cast of names driving the No. 25 Ram 1500, has already made headlines with unexpected visits earlier this season, like Tony Stewart at the season opener at Daytona. The focus now switches once again as two well-known FOX voices exit the commentary booth and return to race trucks, giving an already distinctive program even more excitement.

FOX booth stars back behind the NASCAR wheel

“I’m pumped to get back in a truck, especially one with Ram power behind it. Dover is a beast — concrete, tight and unforgiving — and I plan to put this No. 25 Ram Free Agent truck right up front where it belongs,” Clint Bowyer said.

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Jamie McMurray added, “Racing on a naval base in San Diego for the very first time is going to be an incredible experience. Street courses reward precision and adaptability, and I’m looking forward to teaming with Kaulig and Ram to make some history in that No. 25 truck.”

Bowyer and McMurray are scheduled to compete in the Kaulig Racing No. 25 Ram truck on May 15 at Dover Motor Speedway and June 19 at Naval Base Coronado, respectively. Both racers are presently analysts on FOX’s NASCAR RaceDay program, where the announcement was made live.

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Neither has moved too far from the sport, even though they are no longer competing full-time. While McMurray contributes to coverage of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series while juggling jobs with FOX and The CW, Bowyer continues to be a mainstay in the Cup Series broadcast booth. They will now switch helmets for microphones once more.

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McMurray hasn’t raced since the 2021 Daytona 500. Similarly, Bowyer’s most recent NASCAR start was in the Truck Series in Nashville in 2024. Both have a wealth of experience: McMurray has seven Cup victories, while Bowyer has ten. Their return adds even more interest to a season already characterized by experimentation. It’s not just about nostalgia but demonstrating that these veterans still have something to show on the track as they do off it.

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Parker Kligerman is in the mix, too

Parker Kligerman is the next name to slot into the ever-evolving Kaulig-Ram program, giving the No. 25 truck a timely boost ahead of its upcoming run at Texas Motor Speedway. While the initiative has already leaned into star power and surprise appearances, Kligerman’s addition brings proven Truck Series experience combined with recent competitive success.

“Getting back behind the wheel of a truck with Kaulig Racing and Ram through the Free Agent program is a full-circle moment for me. I actually made my very first NASCAR Truck Series start in a Ram at Texas back in 2010. So, returning here as part of the Ram factory 16 years later is incredibly special,” Kligerman said.

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Kligerman is by no means a wild card with 125 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In addition to his impressive performances at Texas, where he has placed second twice, his resume features three victories. This includes two at Talladega and one at Mid-Ohio. He is a particularly strategic choice for Kaulig as they seek to optimize performance in a competitive field because of his track-specific success.

Kligerman straddles the boundary between racing and broadcasting, much like Jamie McMurray and Clint Bowyer. He has built a solid reputation as a media personality in recent years, but hasn’t stepped away from competition entirely. His last major highlight came with a victory in a Daytona O’Reilly race last season while filling in as a substitute driver.

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Thus far, Kaulig Racing’s performance has been consistent, if not outstanding. A highest performance of seventh and four top-10 results demonstrates potential, but they certainly offer space for improvement. The squad might need Kligerman’s experience to turn consistency into contention.

One thing is becoming evident as the program rotates drivers: this isn’t only a novelty exercise. It’s a sincere effort to combine opportunity, experience, and flexibility into something that can compete every single week.