FOX Broadcaster’s $6.5M Mansion Goes on Sale as NASCAR Stars Abandon Prime Charlotte Property

Quiz time… So, what do Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have in common? Beyond championships and NASCAR fame, all three have called the Lake Norman area home, a prime haven for stock-car royalty. For years, this waterfront community just outside Charlotte has served as NASCAR’s unofficial neighborhood, where drivers, owners, and broadcasters settle into luxury and privacy. But now, one of its standout properties is back on the market. A driver-turned-FOX broadcaster has officially listed his stunning $6.5 million mansion, signaling yet another major figure parting ways with NASCAR’s most iconic zip code.

Regan Smith parts ways with his estate

Regan Smith is saying goodbye to one of the most enviable pieces of real estate in the Charlotte racing community. Smith, who competed in NASCAR from 2002 to 2019 before shifting into a part-time schedule and moving into television in 2017, has put his Lake Norman mansion on the market for $6.5 million. The home, shared with his wife Megan, represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Troutman’s coveted Morrison Farms area.

Sitting on nearly 11 acres of pristine waterfront, the estate stretches out across 7,934 square feet, offering a blend of elegance, privacy, and resort-style amenities. Inside, the home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and both indoor and outdoor gourmet kitchens. Large windows and expansive patios frame sweeping lake views, making it a dream retreat for anyone seeking tranquility without leaving Charlotte’s racing hub.

Outside, things only get more impressive. The property boasts an in-ground pool, a fully outfitted pool house with a full bar and golf simulator screen, plus a covered dock for easy boat access on Lake Norman. For NASCAR fans, there’s an extra connection! The listing is being handled by Boston Reid, a former NASCAR driver who transitioned into real estate with brokerage Compass.

The sale marks another major shake-up in the Lake Norman driver enclave, setting the stage for a growing trend among NASCAR personalities. Up next: a look at the other stars who have recently put their Lake Norman homes on the market.

A growing trend among NASCAR drivers

Regan Smith isn’t the only NASCAR figure making real estate waves around Lake Norman. Over the past year, several high-profile drivers have listed their multimillion-dollar estates. And it signals what appears to be a subtle shift in one of racing’s most iconic residential hubs.

In August of last year, former Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray put his Mooresville mansion on the market for $12 million. Situated on 33.6 gated acres, McMurray’s sprawling waterfront estate off Brawley School Road includes a 7,612-square-foot home featuring five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-baths. While McMurray hasn’t publicly stated his reasons for selling, the property’s scale and exclusivity made it one of the area’s standout listings.

Just two months later, in October, NASCAR legend Robby Gordon joined the list of sellers. His Lake Norman estate (described as “one of a kind”) hit the market for $3.4 million. Built in 1995 and last sold 25 years ago, the 5,777-square-foot home sits on 0.83 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and direct access to the lake, the property reflects the classic early-era luxury synonymous with NASCAR’s rise in North Carolina.

Then, in May/June, another major name made headlines. 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. His palatial 14,000-plus-square-foot Mooresville mansion went up for sale at $7.5 million. The estate spans nearly five acres. It includes a home theater, gourmet kitchen, steam shower, custom bar, game room, infinity pool, dock with a boat lift. There’s even a carriage house with an apartment, making it one of the most feature-rich listings in the region.

With multiple NASCAR stars selling premium Lake Norman properties in such a short window, the pattern is hard to ignore. Whether it’s lifestyle changes, investment decisions, or simple timing, the movement marks a subtle reshaping of one of motorsports’ most storied residential hotspots. This, naturally, leaves fans to wonder who will claim the next piece of this legendary shoreline.