FOX Broadcasting Comes Under Fire Again as Fans Give a Cold Welcome to NASCAR on TNT

When NASCAR inked its media rights deal with Amazon Prime, the vibe inside Daytona was all sunshine and high hopes. NASCAR President Steve Phelps was hyped, calling it a “bold leap forward” and praising Prime as a “terrific partner” to pull in a younger crowd. He wasn’t wrong; streaming’s the future, and Prime’s success with Thursday Night Football had folks believing stock cars could ride that wave. But outside the boardrooms, fans weren’t so sure.

Many grumbled about how they’d even find the races, remembering Kevin Harvick’s 2024 social media rant blasting NASCAR for hiding qualifying on streaming apps. “Don’t blame the drivers when no one’s watching,” he fumed. Diehards, especially the over-50 crowd hooked on NASCAR’s old-school charm since 1949, worried about losing broadcasts to clunky platforms.

NASCAR was asking fans to rethink how they watch, and plenty weren’t ready to ditch their cable remotes. Yet, halfway through Prime’s first season, the gamble’s paying off big. The Mexico City race was a game-changer, drawing millions and the youngest Cup Series audience since 2017. Prime made it easy with free trials and slick interfaces, teaming up with NBC Sports’ production crew to keep broadcasts sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Features like the “Burn Bar” for fuel tracking and a “double-box” format for uninterrupted green-flag racing had fans hooked. Post-race breakdowns with Carl Edwards, Corey LaJoie, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. added depth that traditional TV often skips. Clearly, the standard was set high for other NASCAR media partners, and as the NASCAR circus rolled in at EchoPark Speedway with TNT, the broadcast seemed like a letdown. It wasn’t a blunder by TNT; rather, fans had gotten used to Prime Video’s new normal.

AD

via Imago HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 19: Aric Almirola of the Smithfield Ford leads a pack of cars into turn three during the Ambetter Health 400 in the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Icon230319034

“Amazon Spoiled Us,” summed up the mood: “Man, here I am being the guy on the bingo sheet for today. That was rough. Spotty audio, dropped broadcast a few times, the worst commercial break timing. Idk, anyone think there’s a chance they improve at all? For a first showing that was a rough one. I think the race was really good in spite of the broadcast, and that strikes me as something that maybe isn’t good.” Fans let loose, and the gripes were loud. But, despite the conversation centered around TNT and Prime Video, fans couldn’t help but throw shades at FOX once again.

Fans Vent Frustration Over TNT’s Shaky Broadcast

The Reddit thread lit up with fans airing their beefs about TNT’s coverage. One user wrote, “I think if that broadcast would’ve followed up Fox it would’ve been perceived a lot better. But coming off of Prime with crisp 1080p + no full screen commercials (among other things), and then going back to 720p with spotty audio and full screen commercials felt like a massive regression.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prime’s five-race run spoiled fans with crystal-clear 1080p and minimal ad breaks, so TNT’s drop to 720p and frequent full-screen commercials felt like a step back to the dark ages. The contrast stung, making the broadcast feel outdated and clunky compared to Prime’s polished stream. This would’ve been a good upgrade had this five-run stretch come after FOX’s 14-race stint, after all the talent in the booth was the same. Dale Jr., Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander.

Another fan chimed in, “It wasn’t perfect, but still far exceeded Fox. I enjoyed having the traditional and alt broadcast up simultaneously. My only complaint is the font size and location of the running order. I miss the days when it was on top of the screen.” TNT got some props for outshining Fox, especially with its dual-feed option letting fans toggle between traditional and alternate views. But the tiny, corner-squeezed running order graphics were a sore spot, far from the top-screen stats fans loved in the past.

The broadcast crew got love, but not everything clicked. “The broadcast crew were great. The production was just pretty good. The only thing that really annoyed me was when they kept going to Reddick’s Superman onboard cam and didn’t fully capture some awesome moves, even late in the race. I’m sure it’s a paid spot, but it was very intrusive and bad timing,” a fan griped. The crew’s chemistry was a highlight, but the Superman-themed cam for Tyler Reddick’s No. 45, tied to a movie promo, missed key race moments, frustrating fans who wanted pure racing action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Audio issues were another thorn. “The audio being off on every car camera was annoying. The rest I was prepared for,” one user noted. TNT’s feed had persistent audio skips and sync problems, especially on driver cams, bugging fans who notice every detail. Finally, a fan vented, “Also, I had so many issues with max, prime just worked. So much about setting this up today for my parents annoyed me.” Max’s buggy navigation was a headache, especially for older fans, while Prime’s seamless setup made TNT’s struggles stand out. With FOX and NBC trailing Prime’s innovation, TNT’s rough start has fans hoping for a quick fix to keep pace.