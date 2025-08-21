FOX Broadcasting Put to Shame as NASCAR President Heaps Praise on Cable Broadcaster

For years, the NASCAR Xfinity Series played a secondary role on race weekends. The event was often overshadowed by the Cup Series and hampered by inconsistent broadcast treatment. Fox Sports held rights to the series from 2014 – 2024. At this time, fans repeatedly criticized limited coverage, missed restarts, and broadcasts buried behind paywalls on FS1. Viewership numbers reflected this frustration. The series struggled to break past one million average viewers in several seasons. This was, up until 2025, until the coverage was given to CW.

This year, a sudden surge of viewers in NASCAR’s second-tier series has found a new identity. The shift raises questions about how much a broadcast partner can help. But behind those gains lies a sharp critique of where things went wrong before. NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell’s recent comments have certainly added fuel to this debate.

CW’s NASCAR Xfinity revival after Fox’s decline

In light of the 2025 season’s results, NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell recently spoke about the key to Xfinity’s success. The CW’s exclusive broadcast rights delivered the series its best audience growth in years. These rights were combined with NASCAR Productions’ new Studio 43 technology. A season average of 1.1 million viewers marked a 17 percent increase year-over-year, with the Daytona opener drawing 1.8 million. This was the biggest Xfinity audience since 2022. The numbers prove that NASCAR’s long-overlooked series can compete for attention if presented properly.

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell did not mince words in a recent interview. “We probably didn’t do the job we needed to from NASCAR’s standpoint in the past in terms of really getting out there and promoting it,” O’Donnell noted. He acknowledged that The CW and NASCAR Productions have brought “a lot more that can be done” to broadcasts. Fans had long complained about Fox’s fragmented coverage. They had often pointed to missed action and poor visibility for rising stars. Under the CW, with Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray, and Parker Kligerman in the booth, consistency and presentation have flipped that narrative.

The new approach has coincided with a rise in talent that fans want to follow. From series veterans like AJ Allmendinger to younger names like Conor Zilisch. O’Donnell emphasized that better broadcast storytelling created momentum that Fox never unlocked. “It was something that we kind of had, but people were just opening their eyes and realizing this is a gem,” he said. The introduction of Studio 43’s extended reality production showcased NASCAR’s commitment to innovation. Where Fox failed to generate excitement, The CW actively marketed the series as a standalone product. Unsurprisingly, the results have been immediate.

Looking forward, NASCAR sees an even greater upside. O’Reilly Auto Parts is set to take over as title sponsor for the second-tier series in 2026. The sport expects stronger local activation, ticket promotions, and community presence. O’Donnell believes that Saturdays now hold untapped potential for fans to enjoy “a high-quality race” before Sunday’s main event. If the early returns under The CW are a sign, the Xfinity Series has shaken off years of stagnation. The challenge for NASCAR leadership is ensuring that this renaissance builds into long-term growth, rather than another cycle of underinvestment.

O’Donnell opens up about the Charter lawsuit

The ongoing lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has gained lots of traction. This has been a lawsuit in action since October 2024. The case alleges NASCAR’s charter system and related policies constitute monopolistic behavior. These are claims that NASCAR unequivocally rejects. The case has already seen mixed rulings in the courts, foreshadowing a high-stakes confrontation in December. All of this drama frames an intensely polarized debate. But what NASCAR’s president has said recently could reshape public perception yet again.

In a candid interview, NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell expressed open frustration. He emphasized NASCAR didn’t initiate the lawsuit. O’Donnell admitted the organization remains uncertain what resolution the teams seek. He described the situation as “a little bit perplexing” and lamented that attention to legal wrangling distracts from “growing the sport.” His remarks suggest a chasm in understanding between NASCAR and the teams.

Steve O’Donnell bluntly stated, “The teams sued us. We didn’t ask for this. We’re still not sure what they’re even asking for.” He added, “What we’ve seen really doesn’t have anything to do with why the lawsuit was brought”. He pressed that NASCAR is “concentrating on just growing the sport,” and finds it “disappointing” that time and discourse focus on legal proceedings.

Looking ahead, the stakes remain high. With a December trial looming and both sides entrenched, the outcome could not only define the future of these individual teams but potentially the governance model of NASCAR itself. If O’Donnell’s desire is to refocus fans on the sport and its heroes, the court’s decision may either defuse distractions. Or it could ignite changes that redirect NASCAR’s path entirely.