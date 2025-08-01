FOX CEO Confirms IndyCar Ambitions Go Beyond Broadcast as Roger Penske’s $130M Deal Turns Heads

For decades, FOX has been synonymous with NASCAR. It is a relationship built on roaring engines, iconic broadcasts, and a near-religious devotion to American motorsports. Since FOX first took the NASCAR stage in 2001, fans have tuned in for the network’s groundbreaking production style, race-day drama, and even the occasional controversy over its bold branding choices. Whether through the thundering spectacle of the Daytona 500 or the creative tweaks that occasionally riled purists, FOX’s influence on the sport (and its sprawling fanbase) has been unmistakable.

But as the racing world shifts gears in 2025, FOX is rolling out an ambitious new strategy. And this time, the company is setting its sights far beyond its NASCAR roots. To give you a hint, the broadcasting giant is shaking hands with a certain Roger Penske and the IndyCar series. Naturally, the next big move is sending shockwaves across all corners of American motorsport.

FOX and Roger Penske’s partnership and a year of controversial focus

FOX’s recent $130 million move to acquire a one-third stake in Penske Entertainment marks one of the boldest alliances motorsports has seen in years. Announced at the end of July, the deal makes FOX not just IndyCar’s top broadcast partner, but also a strategic investor with skin in the game.

Alongside a multi-year media rights extension, FOX now stands to directly benefit from every new event, sponsor, and ticket sold. Roger Penske himself called the partnership a supercharged new era of growth. “This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” Roger Penske said. “FOX sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.”

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks cited the series’ passionate fanbase, iconic venues, and year-round storytelling potential as just some of the reasons for FOX’s deepening commitment. “This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in INDYCAR’s continued growth on and off the track. We’re excited to help elevate the sport to new heights across all platforms,” he said.

You might have noticed that since the start of 2025, FOX has been relentless in its promotion of IndyCar. The organization is pouring heavy resources into marketing. Remember the dramatic Super Bowl commercials, and that 18-foot “Big Spill” milk statue that toured the country ahead of the Indy 500? They’ve done everything you could imagine.

Nearly every IndyCar race airs on FOX’s main network. The championship storylines pushed across NFL broadcasts, FS1, FS2, local affiliates, and even Times Square’s massive digital screen. This omnipresence, coupled with a 41% viewership jump for the Indy 500 and a 31% season-over-season ratings increase, signals that FOX’s bet is already paying off.

Yet, not everyone is celebrating in victory lane. NASCAR and NHRA fans, used to FOX’s long-standing loyalty, have noticed a distinct shift. NASCAR viewers have critiqued IndyCar-branded graphics and segment crossovers creeping into their race coverage.

Both NHRA and NASCAR audiences grumbled as IndyCar drivers and storylines stole the spotlight during FOX’s NASCAR Xfinity Series broadcasts. But it didn’t stop there! The IndyCar promotions were seen even during scheduling slots once reserved for other racing series. Some fans vented on social media about “IndyCar overload,” particularly when illustrated driver graphics and technical glitches marred the early IndyCar races.

Despite high ratings and FOX’s defense that growing one motorsport grows the whole category, the move has sparked debates about brand loyalty. Critics are questioning whether FOX’s all-in approach to IndyCar risks alienating their traditional racing audience. As this dynamic new partnership takes shape, one question lingers in the pit lane: Can FOX keep its old fans happy while ushering IndyCar (and itself) into a new motorsports era?

Why did Roger Penske sell now?

Roger Penske selling any part of IndyCar or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was something most of us never thought we’d see. He’s said for years, loud and clear, that these weren’t just racing assets. But they were family heirlooms. And technically, he hasn’t gone back on that. Penske still owns two-thirds of it all, meaning he’s still calling the shots. But for the first time, he’s letting someone else (FOX) pull up a chair at the big table.

So why now?

Truth is, this move has been bubbling behind the scenes for a while. Ever since Penske bought IndyCar and IMS back in 2020, people close to the series have been nudging him to bring in a powerhouse partner. Someone with real marketing muscle. We’re talking TV clout. Storytelling chops. And the kind of promotional reach that can actually move the needle for a sport still considered “underrated” at best.

IndyCar has always had incredible racing, strong personalities, and iconic venues. What it hasn’t had is consistent mainstream buzz. Formula 1 has taken off in the U.S. thanks to Netflix. NASCAR still dominates the domestic motorsport scene. And stick-and-ball sports? They’re hogging all the attention.

Roger Penske tried to change that on his own. Each year, more money has been poured into in-house marketing. The results? Some growth, sure. But nothing groundbreaking. It was time to take a leap. So, bringing FOX into the fold? It wasn’t about giving up control. It was about teaming up with someone who can finally take IndyCar from “hidden gem” to headline act. Roger Penske saw the moment and grabbed it.