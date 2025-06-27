FOX Faces Wrath of NASCAR Fans After Bold TNT Debut Leaves Viewers Buzzing

It’s the start of a new era. After a very successful five-race stint with Prime Video, the Cup Series will make its way to TNT Sports for the next five races. Expectations are high, especially after Amazon’s streaming service raised the standard with crisp-clear production quality, the introduction of the ‘burn bar’, and a star-studded booth. Now, fans are hoping that the next few races, which coincide with the mid-season bracket challenge, live up to the hype..

To build up the excitement, TNT Sports has already unveiled the graphics that will be used ahead of the race at EchoPark Speedway. Knowing what they’ve been missing out on for years, fans vented out against FOX Sports on Reddit for lowering their expectations in the last few years.

TNT Sports is leaving no stone unturned

It’s no secret that fans have been frustrated with FOX Sports. Earlier this season, the anticipation was high when NASCAR returned to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2013. What should have been a memorable double-header turned into a nightmare when fans realized Jamie Little, Michael Waltrip, and guest analyst Carson Hocevar weren’t broadcasting from the venue, but remotely from the studio. And it wasn’t a one-off incident either.

For years, fans have been complaining about the sheer number of commercials that have been ruining the race experience. At the 2024 GEICO 500, there was a full-screen commercial with just six laps to go, which resulted in a complete meltdown on social media. The race resumed with 3 laps remaining, and fans missed out on some key moments. Many stock car racing enthusiasts also felt Mike Joy was out of his prime, while others have pleaded to the network to zoom out their camera for a better angle of the race.

But TNT Sports marks a new beginning. Adam Alexander is all set to return as lead lap-by-lap commentator, along with color commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte. Meanwhile, Marty Snider, Danielle Trotta, and Alan Cavanna will be serving as pit reporters, and Shannon Spake will host NASCAR Nation. Naturally, given the star-studded lineup, fans are excited already about what’s in store, especially because the stakes are higher than ever in the next 5 races.

A million dollars is on the line because of the in-season challenge, and the playoff battle is only heating up. A lot of the older fans, who didn’t manage to access Prime Video, will also be able to tune into TNT Sports to catch up on all the action, which means the overall viewership should be higher. The community is already buzzing with anticipation now that the Quaker State 400 is on the horizon, and with the graphics giving off a futuristic vibe, fans can’t wait for what’s in store for the weeks ahead.

Fans trash FOX after TNT reveals graphics

NASCAR fans aren’t used to mincing their words. For too long, stock car racing enthusiasts have vented out their anger on social media, feeling helpless after FOX’s broadcast quality let them down again and again. Not anymore. The new media rights agreement has ensured Cup Series races will take place across different platforms, with TNT Sports getting its turn from this weekend onwards. Looking at the graphics by the new broadcaster, one fan felt a feeling of nostalgia and recalled NASCAR’s prime years, going on to say, “Gives me a strong late 2000s inspired vibe.”

Back in 2009, NASCAR on FOX used to showcase a series of animated vignettes called ‘The Adventures of Digger and Friends’, with the main character, called ‘Digger,’ being a mascot for the corner camera. The strategy, intended to get younger audiences tuning in, backfired spectacularly, and fans haven’t forgotten it decades later as either. That’s why one Reddit user wrote, “It’s so refreshing to not have stupid cartoon characters, i really don’t understand how FOX continues to use them. Like if i’m a casual fan i just want to know what the person looks like.”

Taking shots at FOX after every positive move undertaken by a rival broadcaster is a favorite pastime for many fans. Looking at the images released by TNT, one motorsports enthusiast couldn’t help but say, “TNT using real photos, better than Fox already.” Echoing that sentiment, another fan made a tongue-in-cheek comment on the effect used to create the graphics, sarcastically asking others, “Did they send out the 3D glasses?”

Ultimately, many fans feel that the bar had been set so low by FOX that any other option is a step in the right direction. A Reddit user even said so, writing, “As long as it’s not Fox I’m happy.” Looks like FOX Sports has their work cut out for them next season, if they want to change their tarnished reputation in the NASCAR community. What are your thoughts about TNT Sports’ new graphics? Let us know in the comments!