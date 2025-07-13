“FOX Like Behavior”: NASCAR Broadcaster Falls Victim to Complaints as Fans Scream Incompetence

TNT’s broadcast of the In-Season Challenge at Sonoma represents a significant shift in NASCAR’s media landscape, following the implementation of the new seven-year rights deal with Fox, NBC, Prime Video, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports. As the third race in the midseason series, TNT is responsible for live coverage this Sunday, simulcast on both TNT and streaming via Max.

However, technical complaints have emerged from viewers across North America and Canada. Multiple outlets report issues including muffled commentary, excessive engine noise, and subpar visual quality, often described as pixelated or blurry-like, even on high-refresh-rate TVs. The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck posted on X, asking, “I’m seeing quite a few posts from you all about having trouble hearing the broadcasters. I’m watching on the multicast on Max and it’s fine…if you’re having problems, drop which service you’re using to watch in the replies below.”

While fans remain divided, one fan replied, “Yes, sound mix isn’t coming out right via @TSN_Sports here in Canada , and the refresh rate sucks – the cars look flurry/pixelated and my tv normally kills that . 120&240hz . Really noticing it today . Not sure why it’s so off .” The overarching consensus is that the broadcast is not meeting expectations for a marquee race.

Another fan noted, “I’m watching on Max. Broadcasters do seem a little quiet but it’s being overpowered by engine sounds so I don’t mind much.” These problems coincide with an increased focus on driver or multiview cam functionality, a new feature launched by TNT Sports on Max and timed to the In-Season Challenge.

Until the audio-video sync and mix issues are resolved, fans tuning in for the Sonoma race may find the groundbreaking tech overshadowed by inconsistent broadcast quality.

This is a developing story.