FOX Reporter Hands Reality Check to Denny Hamlin’s Aspirations of Reviving Historic NASCAR Track

Denny Hamlin threw out an idea after Dover that got NASCAR fans talking: Put the All-Star Race back on a real short track. Not an intermediate oval. Not a temporary experiment. A place with history, tight corners, and enough room for drivers to push aggressively. For Hamlin, the answer was obvious: Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville. Then Bob Pockrass stepped in and reminded everyone that wanting something and actually getting it done are two very different things.

“Regarding Denny Hamlin proposed all-star at Nashville Fairgrounds … the Speedway Motorsports renovation proposal (which includes SAFER Barrier) is approx 18-month project,” Pockrass posted on X. “Still needs approval from metro council and needs to go through three meetings. So 2027 seems unlikely.”

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Hamlin began pushing the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville idea right after the 2026 All-Star Race at Dover, as many drivers felt the track worked better for points racing than an exhibition. Hamlin was among the loudest voices calling for the All-Star Race to feel raw and unpredictable again, which is why the Fairgrounds continues to come up.

And the place is old-school NASCAR. It is a tight, high-banked short track sitting right in the middle of Nashville. Drivers love it because you actually have to fight the car there. Fans love it because the racing usually turns messy in the best way possible. But right now, the track is nowhere close to Cup-ready.

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Speedway Motorsports has a renovation proposal sitting in limbo worth somewhere between $60 million and $100 million. The track still needs SAFER Barriers, updated grandstands, ADA compliance upgrades, sound walls, and a pedestrian tunnel. Without those changes, NASCAR cannot race there.

Even if the city approved everything tomorrow morning, construction alone would take around 18 months. And Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has been cautious about pushing the deal forward, especially with neighborhood groups fighting it hard. Residents around the Fairgrounds have complained for years about noise, traffic, parking, and environmental concerns.

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There is also pressure from powerful local figures tied to nearby development projects around GEODIS Park. So this stopped being “just a racetrack renovation” a long time ago.

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That is why most people in the industry think 2028 is the earliest realistic target. Some even believe 2029 makes more sense. Meanwhile, NASCAR still needs somewhere to put the All-Star Race in 2027.

Charlotte Motor Speedway suddenly looks like the safest bet again because it already knows how to host the event. North Wilkesboro also stays in the conversation because its revival actually worked. Bowman Gray Stadium is another possibility if NASCAR moves the Clash somewhere else.

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The bigger story here, though, is how many historic racetracks have run into this exact problem.

NASCAR has already watched tracks disappear because history stopped paying the bills

Fans hear Nashville Fairgrounds and think about history. The problem is that history alone usually does not save racetracks anymore. North Wilkesboro is the perfect example. NASCAR left after 1996 because the place was outdated and the sport wanted bigger markets. For years, the track sat abandoned and covered in weeds. It only came back because public nostalgia got loud enough and state money finally showed up.

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The Fairgrounds already lost Cup racing once, too. NASCAR stopped racing there after 1984 when ownership issues and financial chaos took over. By the time everything settled down, the Cup dates were gone. Some tracks never recovered at all.

Auto Club Speedway in California got swallowed by real estate value. NASCAR sold most of the land, the two-mile oval got demolished, and warehouses replaced it. The proposed short-track rebuild still has not happened.

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Then you have places like Sonoma and Laguna Seca, where tracks survive under constant neighborhood pressure. Noise complaints, lawsuits, curfews, traffic battles, it never really stops. That is why old-school tracks either get corporate backing or they slowly go out of consideration.

Bristol and Martinsville survived because major companies poured money into upgrades and safety projects. Without that support, they could have easily gone the way of North Wilkesboro.

That is what makes Hamlin’s push interesting. He is speaking for a huge part of the fanbase that wants NASCAR to feel more grounded again. Fans miss short tracks that feel loud, cramped, and chaotic. They want races where tempers matter as much as aero balance. Hamlin understands that.

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But Pockrass also understands something important: none of this moves quickly anymore. So yes, Denny Hamlin’s idea sounds great, and most fans would probably love to see it happen. It’s just not happening anytime soon.