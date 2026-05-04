Fox Reporter Issues Clarification as Drivers’ Bloody Nose Sparks Fight Rumors

An unintentional comedic episode, if we may call it so, nearly replicated itself at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. After tensions flared on track between John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Busch, JHN’s bloodied face sparked instant fight rumours across social media until FOX Reporter Bob Pockrass stepped in to clarify some things.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No fight. My understanding is JHN had a bloody nose in the car during the race. That happens occasionally to some drivers and obviously not much you can do to stop it,” Pockrass wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rightfully so. In fact, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always been a nosebleeder, and as a kid, he had one nearly every day. At some point during a Sonoma race earlier in his career, his face was, as he put it, “a bloody mess” by the time he parked behind his hauler. Up walked Stacy Compton’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, perhaps to settle a score after Earnhardt had dumped Compton in the final corner. Knaus took one look at the blood-covered face, said nothing, and walked away in the opposite direction.

“We’ve yet to discuss this odd encounter to this very day,” Earnhardt wrote years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The point being that no one punched anyone this time, either, per Pockrass at least.

For context, the No.42 was running in a contest for 12th place (which would have been Nemechek’s best Cup finish of the 2026 season), with Busch, when the two made contact exiting Turn 2 on Lap 266 of 267, the second-to-last lap of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two came together again in Turn 3, with Nemechek getting the worst of it and taking significant right-side damage against the outside barrier. He gingerly drove to pit road, and the race finished under green-flag conditions. Busch finished 20th, as the last car on the lead lap. Nemechek ended up 21st, the first driver one lap down.

As for Busch, Sunday was his first race since a crew chief change, with Andy Street taking over from Jim Pohlman atop the No. 8 pit box. A pressure cooker by any measure. So, the stakes were there for both. Still, wanting to avoid a fine, both stayed calm in person post-race, even as their social media told a different story entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the race, Nemechek did not mince words, placing the blame clearly on the Richard Childress Racing driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not freaking clear,” he said on X. “Great day going and just got wrecked. What an a–.”

Busch did not hesitate to hit back and shared SMT data, arguing that Nemechek drifted down the track and misjudged the available space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not start this,” he wrote. “The 42 apparently doesn’t know where the RS of his car is and where he is in relation to the outside wall. There was 2 ft outside him and I was judging my left side tires to the hash marks. Always know who your racing beside.”

The history between the two adds an uncomfortable layer. Nemechek scored seven Craftsman Truck Series wins over two seasons for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021 and 2022. That whatever goodwill existed between them was shredded in two corners at Texas is a storyline NASCAR will not let go quietly.

Even Kevin Harvick weighed in on the same, saying, “I don’t know what happened earlier in there. Everything that we saw right there, it looked like Kyle just turned over the front of the No. 42 car. Then, he just wrecked him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Busch’s incident reopens NASCAR’s suspension debate

While the NASCAR race ended under green, the organisation is now looking closely at whether the second hit from the two-time Cup champion was intentional. It is definitely a line that has crossed into suspensions before. In Busch’s defense online, he did not address what looked like a deliberate move that sent JHN into the Turn 3 wall. That naturally put the spotlight on Tuesday’s penalty report and whether NASCAR will decide to step in.

And NASCAR has shown it’s willing to come down hard when drivers cross the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Elliott was handed a one-race suspension in 2023 after wrecking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600, while Bubba Wallace was suspended in 2022 for intentionally hooking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Both of those cases involved right rear hooks on 1.5-mile tracks, moves that NASCAR treats especially dangerously because they can turn a car head-on into the wall at full speed.

The recent incident doesn’t fit that exact mould. Busch didn’t appear to right-hook the 28-year-old; instead, it looked more like a turn into the left side of the car. That difference matters because NASCAR has recently started separating the most dangerous retaliation moves from other forms of intentional contact.

That was clear last year at COTA when Austin Cindric was penalised 50 points for spinning Ty Dillon. Even though it was still an intentional wreck, NASCAR leaned on context, lack of a caution, and the overall severity to avoid a suspension.

And that is where Busch’s situation gets interesting. It has pieces of both sides, as it happened at a speedway, which usually raises the stakes, but it did not involve a right hook and did not trigger a caution either.

It leaves NASCAR with the same uncomfortable question it’s been dealing with more often than lately: how intentional is too intentional and where exactly do they draw the line now?