FOX Sports Broadcaster Jamie Little Makes a Call for Help as She Vows to Fight for a Great Cause

Behind the bright lights of NASCAR weekends and the booming energy of live sports, FOX Broadcaster Jamie Little has a heart of gold. She loves racing, but if there’s one thing that could overtake that passion, it’s her affection for dogs and helping them find a forever home. Little has the company of four furry friends at her house, but she is going out of her way to make a social impact. Last year, she adopted her fourth pup from the Austin Pets Alive and has used her social media platform to spread awareness about adoption.

Whether it’s volunteering at local shelters, hosting charity events, or using her national presence to shine light on animal welfare, Jamie’s efforts have stretched far beyond one-off donations. “I am a believer that when we rescue an animal, they are truly rescuing us. There is something beautiful that comes from loving an unwanted animal,” said Little. Now, she has shown yet another aspect of her heartwarming journey by helping shelter dogs and reinforcing her image as a figure who uses her spotlight for meaningful changes.

How Jamie Little’s love for animals goes beyond the pit road

Turning her spotlight toward a very special cause on the West Coast, Jamie Little recently took to social media to highlight a dog currently awaiting adoption. She posted a picture of a rescue dog on her Instagram story, writing, “Near the West Coast and looking for a DOGO Argentino? She’s here! She needs a home! Vegas @hendersonanimalshelternv.” With her platform and deep compassion for animals, Little hopes not only to help this pup find a loving home but also to encourage more people to consider adoption.

In an interview with FOX 5, Little spoke about her visit to the Henderson Animal Shelter and what she wishes to accomplish with her visit. “I always want to see some dogs that have been there for a while that need homes,” said Little. “So I post those, make a donation, and just try to let people know on my social media channels, what they’re doing and what shelters in their area are doing. And even if you can’t get a dog or adopt one of those dogs I’m showing and talking about, they need money, they need time. If you have time to volunteer, get your business, your co-workers behind it. Even taking your kids to read book to the dogs, there’s so many ways that you can help out. So, that’s really what I try to do. It’s a great mission.”

Her deep love for canines shines through every part of her life, from her personal pack of four adopted dogs to her tireless efforts in promoting shelter initiatives across the country. Jamie’s dogs — Stella, Bailey, Smokey, and Fancy have unique rescue stories and personalities that reflect Jamie’s compassion and commitment to giving dogs in need a second chance at life.

“I love my dogs like they are my human babies,” she said, and it’s clear that her home is full of energy, affection, and a lot of furry love. Jamie uses her platform to make a difference for initiatives like “Shelter Surprise,” where she supports local rescues near the racetracks she visits. “I visit them, give them a check and items from their wish list… I’ve raised and donated almost $45,000 over the past couple of years,” explained Little. By leveraging her social media presence, she amplified awareness and drove donations, bringing much-needed attention to such shelters.

Her career in motorsports broadcasting spanned over 2 decades with landmark achievements, including being the first woman to report from the pit at the Indy 500. Little believed that finding passion and working hard at it is the key to success, whether she is reporting from Daytona 500, the X Games, or co-hosting America’s Top Dog, she always brings the same enthusiasm she shows at home with her rescue dogs. One of her most meaningful roles was covering the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a dream come true for a devoted dog lover.

Her days have been a mix of racing and raising her dogs, and Jamie had a heartfelt message for them: “My dogs are my happy place.” Whether on camera or at home, her life is guided by compassion, drive, and the joyful chaos of beloved rescue dogs, and what more could anyone ask for?

Jamie Little’s full-circle moment in motorsports

After a decade away, Jamie Little returned to the iconic event that helped define her professional trajectory. The Indianapolis 500 race in 2025 marked a full-circle moment for the broadcaster, the first experience on pit road that helped her transition from covering motorcycle racing into the world of four-wheel motorsports, where she went on to break multiple barriers as a woman in a male-dominated field.

She posted a throwback thread on social media, writing, “I can’t describe how excited and happy I am to return to the #Indy500 after 10 years away… I truly believe that my first race in 2004 set the path for my career to move from two wheels to four permanently.” Little began her career in the early 2000s, covering Supercross and the X Games before landing her first Indy 500 assignment in 2004. Over the years, she built her credibility by reporting for ESPN, ABC, and later FOX Sports.

Along the way, she even proved herself on the track, winning the 2008 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach. “The older I get, the cooler I was,” she joked while reflecting on that victory, which cemented her as more than just a voice behind the mic. As she continues to lead FOX Sports’ motorsports coverage, she is ready to push boundaries not only for herself but for the countless women inspired by her journey.