FOX Sports Broadcaster Reveals the Chaotic Reality Behind NASCAR’s Most Celebrated Moments

Imagine this: a driver wins the race, completes his victory lap, and goes for some burnouts and donuts to entertain the audience. The very next day, a mesmerizing image celebrating their win is shared on social media. However, the input that goes into that perfect shot is chaotic, messy, and dangerous, and the result is a true marvel that defines motorsports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR camera operator reveals the brutal reality of picture-perfect moments

As FOX’s camera operator Jake Blau confessed, the entire scene is sure to intimidate any veteran or rookie cameraman. “The burnout is its own beast—really its own entity. I’ve been shooting them for years, and the thing is, every burnout is different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t know how the driver is going to react, where they’ll do donuts, or how the smoke will move. All of that makes it challenging. Safety is always first, of course. But you also want to get the most dynamic shot possible for viewers at home.”

In a sport decided by milliseconds, every shot is all or nothing. And for cameramen, that means syncing instinct with precision under pressure. But thanks to them, over the years, those perfectly timed moments have become some of the most iconic images fans cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them has to be Martin Truex Jr.’s Martinsville celebration. It was a frame-by-frame perfection of a video that followed Truex’s movements and made sure that fans saw the tires shredding apart from every angle. Another one is a famous picture of Matt Kenseth from the 2006 Busch championship. Kenseth left a trail of burning rubber with his burnout, giving the track a powerful ‘Back to the Future’ look.

Then there is Denny Hamlin, who was spun out by Alex Bowman as he won the race. Hamlin would go on to park his car right on the front stretch. At the moment, it looked like two bulls locking horns before a battle on their turf.

Jake Blau rightly frames the efforts behind them as “one big dance to get the shot. After doing it for years, though, I’m very comfortable in those situations to get what we need.”

And just like racing, being a part of the broadcast crew is all about the team effort. When he is operating the camera between multiple networks and coordinating with the reporters, Blau needs to build communication without actually talking to them. A NASCAR victory lane is the noisiest during the celebration, so words get lost.

Instead, operators like Blau need to predict movements.

“A lot of it comes down to feel—understanding where the reporter might move during a shot. Going back to burnouts, I know at some point the reporter will step into frame, so anticipating that movement without needing to talk just comes with time and experience,” Blau added.

For the drivers, it is a moment that they will remember forever. And for the camera operators, it is a moment that they need to make sure is remembered forever. Although, in Jake Blau’s case, his journey has been more than that.

From Penske’s pit crew prospect to FOX’s frame maker

Jake Blau is a fit individual. After all, he has to carry an expensive and considerably heavy camera setup that weighs somewhere around 28 to 30 pounds. Pairing it with the suddenness of his working environment, he needs to keep his body working at its absolute best. Thus, it is no wonder that he was once approached by Team Penske for a role in the pits.

“After graduating, the pit crew coach at Penske asked me to train to change front tires on the No. 12 car when Ryan Newman was driving, with Matt Borland as crew chief. I was going to the Penske shop two or three times a week, and they even sent me home with a tire-changing rig to practice.”

After training with Team Penske for four months, Blau ended up leaving the team in favor of his passion for the camera. He was a former college basketball player, and now he utilizes all those reflexes to “show after show for different networks.” Blau is one of the unsung heroes of the broadcast group that makes every NASCAR fan’s face light up when their driver wins the race.