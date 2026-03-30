FOX Sports Handed Rare Praise From NASCAR Fans Amidst Long-Standing Complaints

Loveless. Abysmal. For years, NASCAR fans have ripped apart FOX Sports’ race broadcasts. But following the Martinsville race, a surprising new narrative has emerged, as fans showered surprising praise on them.

As per a recent Reddit post, a fan asked fellow NASCAR fans about the good side of FOX Sports. In the comment section of the post, fans have shared their thoughts, which FOX often does not get as its praise. Mostly because of how it got itself involved in controversies.

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The controversies start with AI promotions, where the fans heavily called out the promotions of the Daytona 500 released in early February, which showcased the use of artificial intelligence. The advertisement also featured unrealistic racing scenes and mismatched car parts because of the use of AI.

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However, the crash footage of Ryan Preece was regarded as the most shambolic, as viewers called it disrespectful. Besides this, the visual and audio departments also faced tough scrutiny. Such as the cartoonish driver portraits, to quiet audio tracks.

Interestingly, a few fans also noticed the lack of chemistry between the FOX commentators Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer. With this, they meant that Joy, despite being the voice of NASCAR, lost his magic.

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Imago HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 20: Fox Sports broadcaster Jamie Little reports from the pits before the 64th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on March 20, 2022 at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Bowyer and Harvick, on the other hand, often fail to get going and sync with Joy. Among these comes the comparison with other top networks, such as Amazon Prime or NBC, and their way of broadcasting, which is often regarded as superior.

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In a nutshell, the fans have often voiced their frustrations against FOX. But for the first time, they also pointed out some positive sides of them on the internet.

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Fans share positive FOX feedback

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “The one thing I’ll always give them. The bumper music they play during commercial breaks is usually on point.” With this, the fan pointed out the fine choice of music they play during the break. In one instance, it played the songs of Linkin Park, a fan favorite rock band among viewers.

“Mike Joy is a national treasure. True race fan,” Another fan wrote, signifying how FOX Sports is fortunate to have him in their commentary lineup.

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Another fan wrote, pointing out Harvick’s timing sense and commentary, “Sometimes, Harvick gets his words out in a timely manner AND in the right order.”

He was not the only one to point broadcasting out, as this fan wrote on the same line, “Crank It Up is legit the only thing they do right – those raw engine sounds hit way harder than any commentary ever could,”

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Interestingly, another fan noted that FOX Sports was involved in more post-race interviews than in the past. In recent times, they showed the immediate interviews of Michael Jordan after Tyler Reddick’s win. The fan wrote on this, “They have been doing more post-race interviews this year. That’s something.”

All in all, FOX Sports does have some positives despite having a negative image in front of viewers. With that said, it will be interesting to see how they move ahead and improve in the days to come.