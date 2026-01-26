Fox Sports’ Latest Daytona 500 Announcement Falls Flat as Fans Question Its Priority

Patience is running thin among the NASCAR community, and FOX Sports finds itself in the center of an ugly storm. While the Daytona 500 isn’t on till the next three Sundays, Fox Sports seems to be hyping up the crowd with its most recent announcement. However, the fans aren’t buying it. With one event coming in before the Great American Race, it seems like the broadcasting team seems to be favoring the Daytona 500 more, and now the fans aren’t about to let this go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR wasted no time in announcing that Kurt Russell will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Daytona 500.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be named the honorary pace car driver for this year’s Daytona 500,” Russell said. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel, it’s been a long time since I’ve been in a race car.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell’s Hollywood career dates back to the 1960s, when he appeared in films such as Tombstone, Miracle, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, that isn’t the main concern for the NASCAR fans.

While the 74-year-old actor is set to make his NASCAR appearance on February 1st, many believe that NASCAR’s main focus should be on promoting The Clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Daytona 500 undeniably remains NASCAR’s most famous and widely watched race, the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has quickly carved out its own significance in the sport’s modern narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The clash began in 1979 at Daytona as a non-point exhibition that kicked off Speedweeks and set the tone for the season. Many legendary winners went on to triumph at Daytona races, including Bill Elliott and Dale Earnhardt.

In 2025, NASCAR brought the Clash back to its grassroots at Bowman Gray Stadium, a historic quarter-mile short track that hosted Cup events from 1958 to 1971 and has been a cornerstone of weekly racing for decades.

The sell-out crowd of 17,000 fans from across the country demonstrated the deep passion and community energy that the venue generates, even though the event is non-points and far smaller than Daytona’s massive superspeedway spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to today, and while NASCAR is battling icy weather at the Winston-Salem track, many fans believe the clash should be promoted as much as the Daytona 500.

A few weeks ago, FOX had already done its bit by advertising the Daytona 500 while leaning on Dale Earnhardt’s legacy.

The video also very briefly featured NASCAR Cup driver Zane Smith. However, the fans weren’t too happy with the promotion due to the ugly fallout from the charter system.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, the déjà vu continues for the fans as they expose NASCAR’s intention to prioritize one race over another.

Fans rally behind the lack of the Clash promo

The backlash from the NASCAR fan base has been growing louder by the day, and the common thread in the criticism is clear: fans feel the clash is being ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan summed up the frustration with blunt disbelief, saying, “Still wild that they just will not co-advertise The Clash, and it will be on this time next week. Seems like you’d want to tell an audience of 50 million that.”

The criticism was aimed directly at the FOX broadcaster who revealed the news of Kurt Russell during the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game.

To them, the lack of promotion feels like a missed opportunity to reach a massive national audience before the Daytona 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NASCAR records, attendees from 44 states and several continents show just how much The Clash matters.

Others echoed that sentiment, pointing out that The Clash falls on a nearly perfect weekend for viewers, and yet it is barely mentioned.

“There’s been absolutely no promotion of The Clash. I don’t understand why they wouldn’t at least mention it. It is a perfect weekend. No big sports, still cold enough in most of the country that everyone will be inside,” one fan wrote, highlighting how the timing should be ideal for TV ratings and engagement. For many, the broadcaster’s silence isn’t just an oversight; it feels like a deliberate choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea became even more explicit when fans saw the issue as a deeper problem in FOX Sports’ relationship with NASCAR.

One commentator didn’t mince words. “Because FOX gives absolutely no fucks about NASCAR outside of the 500, and NASCAR refuses to actually press them to care,” they said.

Moreover, one fan couldn’t care less about the concept of honorary pace drivers.

“And the promo is BS, looks like the cars are running under caution. It’s a drafting track, FOX… oh wait, it’s just FOX being FOX,” they said.

Some fans have taken their annoyance one step further. Not only are they angry about The Clash, but they are now actively tuning out the Daytona 500 hype.

“I could not be less excited for the Daytona 500. Wake me up when we get to a real race track. So… March 1,” one fan said, awaiting the upcoming 95-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, another popular event.

These are people who feel disconnected from Speedweeks and are only waiting for the season to move on to more traditional venues.

And now, FOX Sports seems to be growing that number, which in turn isn’t great for the sport.

However, a couple of days remain until the green flag drops at the Winston-Salem track, and it’s only a matter of time before the event gets its much-deserved attention.