FOX’s Money-Making Schemes Called Out as NASCAR Gets Heated Backlash Over Stage Cautions

Cautions have always been a big part of a NASCAR race. Sometimes for safety, sometimes for strategy, and sometimes… well, fans aren’t so sure. Over the years, stage cautions have added a new layer to the mix, bunching up the field and creating race drama. But lately, that same feature has come under fire, with fans questioning whether it’s really about racing or something else entirely, especially when FOX Sports is involved.

Extended caution sparks confusion at Martinsville NASCAR race

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“Why are they rolling so many laps under caution?”

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That was Ryan Preece voicing what many were already thinking during Stage 1. The yellow flag came out after Cody Ware, driving the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, lost control in traffic behind leader Denny Hamlin and spun with just three laps remaining in the stage (Lap 78).

On the surface, it didn’t look like a major incident. Ware gathered the car quickly, avoided significant damage, and the track didn’t appear heavily compromised. Yet, what followed raised eyebrows. The caution stretched on for a lengthy 17 laps, effectively ensuring the stage would end under yellow, with Hamlin cruising to the Stage 1 win.

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That’s where the frustration starts to build.

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In modern NASCAR, stage cautions are built into the race format. Near the end of each stage, NASCAR throws a mandatory yellow flag, bunching up the field and allowing teams to reset strategy, pit, and regroup before the next segment. The idea is to create tighter racing and more action across the entire event rather than just at the finish.

But situations like this blur the lines. When a relatively minor incident leads to an extended caution (long enough to bleed directly into a scheduled stage break), it raises a bigger question: was it purely for safety, or something else at play? And as soon as that question enters the conversation, fans are never far behind with their own theories.

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Fans turn up the heat

If the extended yellow raised eyebrows at the Martinsville NASCAR race, the fan reaction that followed was even louder. And far less forgiving!

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“Stages are a tumor at this point. Gotta cut them out ASAP,” one fan wrote, taking a direct shot at NASCAR’s stage racing format. Introduced in 2017, stages were meant to improve engagement by splitting races into segments with guaranteed cautions, tightening the field and adding strategy. But for many, that original intent now feels lost, replaced by what they see as artificial interruptions.

Another fan didn’t mince words either: “Waste of laps every f***ing race. Nothing new. It needs to change ASAP. Wish media would bring this up to higher ups.” The irony? Broadcasters like FOX Sports actually benefit from these breaks. Stage cautions create built-in windows for commercials. And during this very race, viewers saw multiple ad slots along with a featured interview involving Jimmie Johnson.

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That connection wasn’t lost on fans. “Because FOX needs to sell ad space and interview Jimmie Johnson,” another comment read, bluntly linking the extended caution to broadcast priorities rather than race control.

Others were simply stunned by the length of it all. “SIXTEEN laps!?” one fan exclaimed, echoing the disbelief over how long the field stayed under yellow for what seemed like a relatively minor spin.

And then there was the nod to Ryan Preece, whose radio comment essentially summed up the mood. “Ryan saying what we’ve all been thinking,” a fan posted, highlighting how drivers themselves are now questioning decisions in real time.

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At its core, this isn’t just about one caution period. It’s about trust. Between NASCAR, its fans, and the product on track. And right now, that trust is starting to feel a little shaky, looking at the way how things turned out at the Martinsville NASCAR race.