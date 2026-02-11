France Family Handed New Demands for NASCAR’s 2027 Schedule Amid Rumors of Two New Tracks

Essentials Inside The Story NASCAR is exploring new venues to grow the sport.

Mexico City showed the series is open to bigger moves.

Fans are already sharing strong opinions on where it should go next.

As rumors of two new tracks for the 2027 NASCAR schedule gain traction, the France Family is fielding a host of new demands from fans eager to see the sport expand both at home and abroad. While NASCAR has already crossed the border with the Mexico race, they might be preparing for something bigger than that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR is searching for new avenues

NASCAR’s expansion into Mexico was a massive hit with the fan base, as the sport went international after decades. But there is more to the France Family’s plans for the sport.

“[The ultimate goal] is to improve the fan experience and bring out people to our events and tune into TV every week,” Kennedy said. “So, that could be through initiatives like esports [and] international.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy’s dual focus on esports and international races signals a major pivot for NASCAR, aiming to capture a younger, more global audience.

As of now, the NASCAR schedule has only very select countries apart from the US, and further international expansion would be a monumental step for the sport. While there is currently no confirmation, NASCAR could stretch overseas to Japan, as Fuji Speedway has proven to be a promising contender. At the same time, there is Brands Hatch in England, which is quite a popular destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy has also claimed that NASCAR is looking for “a couple of potential new venues.” As NASCAR moves away from formats like the Charlotte Roval, it faces a strategic crossroads: embrace modern street circuits or return to classic ovals like Kentucky Speedway? Each path presents unique logistical hurdles, from track readiness to fan accommodations. While this is achievable through renovations, it would be a little risky to invest in a track with unknown potential.

Excited by the sport’s potential future, fans are offering their own suggestions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where do fans want NASCAR to race next?

“Would love to see a Cup race north of the border!” While NASCAR prepares for some international exposure in the schedule, there is quite a demand for the sport in Canada, and venues such as the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park or Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could be potential options. Understandably, being one of the most-watched racing series has its cons, as it is just impossible to host a race in all parts of North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are some who believe that the sport could spread all the way to Europe. “Zandvoort might be up there as an international stop. They had a legitimate interest in both NASCAR and IndyCar. “It would be a weird country to stop at, but the track having so much banking in many of the turns, it seems like a perfect match,” wrote a fan. Frankly, Zandvoort does happen to be a strong circuit, but how well it fits stock cars is a big question. Formula 1 is set to stop racing there, but this could be the chance for NASCAR to grab a huge market.

“Martinsville dirt backwards (sarcasm),” said one motorsports enthusiast. Interestingly, in the late 1940s, Martinsville was a dirt track; however, it was converted to asphalt in the following years. The Cup Series did try to bring dirt racing back with the Food City 500 at Bristol turned into a dirt track. However, it was stopped after harsh criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans also have some other demands, as one of them demanded: “Go back to road america you p-ssies!” The Cup Series did race on this road course for a limited time. Although the racing itself was good, the TV ratings dropped, and it didn’t generate enough business. Ultimately, the sport dropped it, but the fans have protested against this practice.

While the France family’s global vision is ambitious, the most pressing question remains: will NASCAR’s future be defined by new international ventures, or by a return to the classic American tracks that fans are clamoring for?’