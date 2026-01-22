France Family Loses Ground as Rival Series Buys NASCAR-Sanctioned Track in Denny Hamlin’s Backyard

IHRA seeks to take the fight up to NASCAR. They have been highly active lately in the motorsports scenario of America. The series has been making acquisitions of racetracks left and right. It seems like IHRA is ready to compete with NASCAR as a second stock-car racing series. It has also earned the backing of the fans for now, who have been fed up with NASCAR’s array of bad decisions. And now, once more, IHRA has come to the spotlight for a similar reason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, they acquired an important Speedway in Virginia–the Motor Mile Speedway. Although it does not see a lot of stock car racing action currently, the track once hosted races from the NASCAR divisions. It seems like IHRA is doubling down on its promises while the France family is losing ground amidst controversies. So, what is IHRA’s plan with this?

ADVERTISEMENT

IHRA set to lease and operate abandoned racetrack in Virginia

NASCAR is focusing a lot on short-track racing. They are also trying to make it better and more enjoyable for the fans by bringing changes, heading into the 2026 season. But their recipe is missing one key ingredient–tracks that actually matter to the community. Here’s where the IHRA takes the win. The International Hot Rod Association and Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment Authority have come together to bring stock car racing back to the track.

Daryl Cuttell, owner of IHRA, made no effort to hide his intentions of appeasing the fans of the sport.

“Leasing Pulaski County Motorsports Park allows us to put racing back where it belongs: in the community, accessible to local teams, and exciting for fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only the short track, but also the eight-mile drag strip, which is also a part of the 152-acre property, will be operated by the IHRA. Jonathan Sweet, the County Administrator, has applauded the IHRA for bringing racing to Motor Mile Speedway once again.

“Pulaski County is excited to welcome IHRA in such a big way to our community, and to partner with them at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park to bring world-class drag and oval track racing back to the New River Valley.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The track is going to serve as one of the primary circuits for IHRA’s stock car racing operations. The 0.416-mile track has races scheduled in the Pro Late Model and Sportsman divisions as part of the IHRA Stock Car Tour. These races will take place on March 21, which is also the season opener, and July 25. But that’s not it. Where this track is also fascinating.

Pulaski County is a part of Denny Hamlin’s home state, Virginia. It is probable that a part of his fanbase will travel to the track once racing action resumes in March. The Motor Mile Speedway earned its fame during 1989-1992 by hosting the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series. It also witnessed Kyle Busch win his first race while driving in the Superstar Racing Experience series.

ADVERTISEMENT

IHRA’s latest acquisition will serve as a sword that helps both parties involved. For Pulaski County’s Motor Mile Speedway, it will be a loud and pompous return to motorsports, as mentioned by Tim Miller, Director of Sports & Entertainment for Pulaski County.

“The motorsports park has been an important part of this community for decades, and I have felt that we had an obligation to do whatever we could to return it to its former glory since I arrived here,” said Miller.

Meanwhile, for the IHRA, it will be a masterstroke that connects the sport to the frustrated fans and helps it gain traction since its early years in the stock car racing scenario. The IHRA is already riding the hype train, and it’s completely up to them how they handle their newly gained popularity with their first season of the stock car racing division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the IHRA is not just all about land/track racing. They are also extending their reach to other categories of motorsports for the future…

IHRA acquires F1 Powerboat racing as a part major expansion strategy

As if the land wasn’t enough, the IHRA wants to make its presence known in the water too. They have bought the F1 Powerboat Racing series, giving the premier American tunnel boat racing series major limelight. With this acquisition, the IHRA is going to provide the series a whopping $500,000 prize purse and racer support programme for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their official statements perfectly fit the fan narrative they are trying to create in the United States.

According to IHRA president, Leah Martin, “This is another major step in aligning the sport, improving racer pathways, and presenting a clear, coordinated national framework for powerboat competition. F1 Powerboat Racing has a strong legacy, and we are excited to honor that history while bringing new innovation, expanded media coverage, and unprecedented support for the athletes.”

The IHRA promises big. It wants to serve the underserved fans and bring them satisfaction in watching motorsports. However, they are also trying to go against a giant that has ruled in stock car racing for nearly a century. Do you think the IHRA will manage to topple the monopoly of the France family with their rapid growth?