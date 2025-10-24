Frankie Muniz Explains Why iRacing Has Become ‘No Fun’ for Him

For many drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, iRacing has evolved far from a hobby to an essential piece of their preparation. The platform’s ultra-realistic physics, laser-scanned tracks, and authentic car behavior have allowed drivers to simulate new tracks, sharpen their racecraft, and stay mentally sharp away from the asphalt.

And now, with the release of the NASCAR 25 game, iRacing is back in the game. But lately, for the Hollywood star-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, the virtual world isn’t feeling the same thrill anymore.

Frankie Muniz opens up about losing his license

Speaking on the Stacking Pennies podcast, the Malcolm in the Middle star shared a very funny instance, saying, ” I have the same iRace as my name, and I don’t know if I could change it, but it’s always like, ‘I’m gonna wreck Frankie Muniz,’ and I just get wrecked out of every single race I do. You know, like, I literally, like, my iRacing is like, just goes down. I’ve lost my A license. I can’t even race in the A stuff, because I… I’m like, what? Like, this isn’t fun. You know?”

Though he and the hosts had a good laugh, on a serious note, it must be tough to lose a license amid his own struggles. His 2025 Truck Series season hit an unexpected setback when he suffered a wrist injury that instantly forced him out of the driver’s seat. The 39-year-old actor turned racer revealed that he fractured his distal radius, a bone in the forearm near the wrist, after falling off a ladder at home.

The injury required surgery, and doctors advised a recovery period of 6 to 8 weeks, effectively pausing his full-time campaign with Reaume Brothers Racing. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about the comeback. And Frankie intends to get back behind the wheel as soon as doctors clear him. For now, iRacing was the only hope. But even that has lost its spark for the No. 33 Ford driver.

Moreover, iRacing isn’t just a tool for professionals; it’s become a bridge between grassroots fandom and the top tiers of the sport. Many of today’s young stars began on virtual rigs; take NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth, for example. It’s where their passion meets precision, giving young racers a taste of the big leagues much before they hit the actual tracks.

Beyond driver practice, teams are now leveraging iRacing for full simulation programs, integrating virtual testing into their preparation. For example, the 23XI Racing team opened up about how their simulation work goes beyond just fun: they use digital tools to collect data, explore setups, and even scan proposed tracks for future events. But despite the iRacing setback, the 39-year-old has dropped the hammer on his plans for next year.

Frankie reveals his exciting 2026 comeback plans

By 2025, fresh off a new partnership with Ford, Frankie Muniz took on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. His season began with promise, including an early top 10 finish, but consistency proved elusive as the year progressed, with only two additional top 20 results, 14th at Michigan and 19th at Pocono. Still, Muniz’s passion for racing remains undiminished.

Speaking to Frontstretch, Muniz confirmed his intention to return to NASCAR next season, saying, “Yeah, 100%. I’ll be racing something for sure. Yeah, we’ll see. Can’t say too much.” The publication also noted that Frankie is recovering well from a recent injury and remains committed to competing in 2026.

While the 2026 Truck Series lineups are largely unconfirmed, including Muniz’s own spot with the No. 33 RBR team, he continues discussions with Ford about his next move. Potential parts include another year in a truck or a step up to the Xfinity or Cup Series.

He said, “I’ve got a few options right now in different series, and just being honest, and you know, obviously, continue my relationship with Ford, and I’ll take whatever direction they want to push me. We’re discussing it all right now… But I would like to drive a truck again, so we’ll see.”

So it’s clear that the details are still taking shape. But Frankie did hint that his 2026 campaign may feature a lighter schedule, giving him enough time to regroup and return with greater focus.